Wallet-friendly options for users who want top-end specs at a good price
Xiaomi product range for spring launches in Ireland

New Xiaomi product range for spring 2022 launched in Ireland.

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 18:01
Noel Campion

A couple of weeks ago I review the latest flagships from Xiaomi and now they are officially launched in Ireland. You can check out the full review at Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, a full review of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G coming here soon.

The Redmi Series invites users to “rise to the challenge” packing impressive camera specs, fast charging and performance into a wallet-friendly option for users who want to get top-end specs at a small price.

For those who can’t settle for less than a flagship experience, the Xiaomi 12 offers the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, a 50MP wide-angle camera across the range and 8K recording.

Also coming to Ireland are a host of Xiaomi’s latest ecosystem products, including the Xiaomi Watch S1 Series and Xiaomi Buds 3 and 3T Pro so you can enhance your workouts and enjoy your favourite podcast without breaking the bank.

Redmi Note 11

Available now from Amazon, Tesco Ireland, DID, Euronics Group, Expert Group, JAV Electronics and Harvey Norman.

RRP €229 (4+128GB).

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

You’ll be able to buy online from Vodafone Ireland as well as Tesco Ireland, DID, Euronics Group, Expert Group, JAV Electronics and Harvey Norman.

Order before 7th May to claim a pair of Redmi Buds 3 Pro.

6+128GB - RRP €369

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

On sale in May and be available online from Amazon.

6+128GB - RRP €399

Xiaomi 12

Operators: Vodafone Ireland and Three Ireland

Retailers: Tesco Ireland, Euronics Group, Expert Group, JAV Electronics and DID

Order before May 20 to claim a Mi Smart Clock, Mi Smart Speaker and two Mi 360 Cameras (1080P).

8+256GB - RRP €899

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Operators: Vodafone Ireland

Open market: Euronics Group, Expert Group, JAV Electronics and DID

Order before 20th May to claim a Xiaomi Watch S1

12+256GB - RRP €1099

Ecosystem

Additionally, all these products are available to buy now from Amazon.

Xiaomi Watch S1 - RRP €249

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active - RRP €199

Xiaomi Buds 3 - RRP €129

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro - RRP €169

Mi Smart Speaker - RRP €49.99

Xiaomi Purifier 4 - RRP €299

Xiaomi Purifier Pro - RRP €349

