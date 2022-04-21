CNN’s streaming service shutting down a month after launch

In a memo on Thursday, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April
CNN’s streaming service shutting down a month after launch
The logo for the new CNN streaming service CNN+ which debuted on March 29 (CNN+ via AP)
Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 17:40
Associated Press Reporter

CNN’s new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch.

In a memo on Thursday, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April.

CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T.

It combined with Discovery earlier this month in a new company, Warner Bros Discovery, under Discovery chief executive David Zaslav, who had his own vision for CNN and its Warner siblings.

While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN

In his memo, Mr Licht said consumers wanted “simplicity and an all-in service” rather than “standalone offerings”.

Discovery had previously suggested that it wanted to merge the new company’s separate streaming services, which include Discovery+ and HBO Max, into a single app.

Mr Licht said some CNN+ content will wind up on other company networks, and the streaming service’s employees will get opportunities to apply for jobs elsewhere inside Warner Bros Discovery.

The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.

Mr Licht wrote: “While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN.

“It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader.”

Under AT&T, there were 100 million dollars (£76.7 million) in development costs and some 500 employees assigned to building out CNN+.

More in this section

Onesonic Quattro Bluetooth speaker sets the mood for summer Onesonic Quattro Bluetooth speaker sets the mood for summer
Alexa getting ‘more proactive’ to free up people’s time, Amazon executive says Alexa getting ‘more proactive’ to free up people’s time, Amazon executive says
Twitter Musk What is Twitter’s ‘poison pill’ supposed to do against Elon Musk's takeover bid?
cnnDigitalPlace: International
<p>Heyup Boxe mini projector. Pic: Heyup.</p>

Heyup Boxe, the not so despicable portable projector

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices