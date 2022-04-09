Google blocks YouTube channel of Russia’s Duma

The move drew an angry response from the Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who accused the United States of trying to achieve a “monopoly of information”
Google blocks YouTube channel of Russia’s Duma

Google owns YouTube (Alamy/PA)

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 16:11
PA Political Staff

Google has blocked the YouTube channel of the Duma – Russia’s lower house of parliament – following the latest US sanctions on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the US tech giant – which owns YouTube – said it was committed to compliance with “all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws”.

The move drew an angry response from the Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who accused the United States of trying to achieve a “monopoly of information”.

“It is another proof of Washington’s violation of rights and freedoms,” he was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency Tass.“Washington is ignoring all the principles of democracy to make sure that all platforms, including YouTube, present only the US position. 

The United States seeks a monopoly on information but we can’t have that.

A spokesman for Google said: “Google is committed to compliance with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws.

“If we find that an account violates our terms of service, we take appropriate action. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation for any updates and changes.”

The move comes after YouTube last month removed a Russian prank channel that ran clips of hoax calls, purportedly from Ukrainian ministers, to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Read More

Russia limits access to Instagram after ‘calls for violence against Russians’

More in this section

Oppo Ireland launches Find X5 flagships with gift pack worth €449 at Eir Oppo Ireland launches Find X5 flagships with gift pack worth €449 at Eir
One of the most complex machines ever built has arrived in Ireland One of the most complex machines ever built has arrived in Ireland
Jukes Solo Wave bone-conduction headphones — swim to your favourite tunes Jukes Solo Wave bone-conduction headphones — swim to your favourite tunes
UkraineYouTubePlace: UK
<p>Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening celebration for the new $1.1 billion Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, on Thursday April 7, 2022. Musk says the company will build an electric vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi. Musk didn’t give details of the robotaxi other than to say it will “look quite futuristic.” (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP)</p>

Elon Musk says Tesla will build a vehicle designed to be a robotaxi

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices