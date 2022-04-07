Upgrade your home with Innr smart lights

One of the easiest ways to start upgrading your house to a smart home is by changing your lighting. This can be done one bulb at a time and although you can spend a fortune on lighting accessories, fixtures and bulbs, there are more affordable options that are also good.

I’ve been testing a starter kit from Innr. The kit I received for this review arrived with two colour smart bulbs, a wifi hub and a wireless smart switch.

The whole kit and caboodle

Everything you need to get started is included in the Innr starter kit. Unlike systems like LiFx that connect directly to your wifi, the Innr hub is a single connection to your wifi router and then all of the Innr bulbs and accessories connect to the hub. This means less traffic on your router, which is only a good thing.

The Inner bulbs and accessories are Zigbee compatible so you can use an existing hub like those found in the Echo Show 10 and Echo Plus. It’s also possible to add Inner bulbs to a Philip Hue bridge — again thanks to the Zigbee compatibility. Just to see if it worked, I added one of the Innr bulbs to my Philip Hue bridge.

It was able to see it in a matter of seconds and added it to the network. However, I wasn’t able to add the Innr smart switch to the Philips Hue bridge as it didn’t show up in the list of Friends of Hue accessories. Not a big deal since I used the Innr bridge for all my testing anyway.

Design and setup

The hub and smart switch are small, plain white and unlike the Philips Hue bridge, you don’t have to connect it to your network with an ethernet cable. It does come with a small power adapter that uses a USB-C connection, but you can place it anywhere you want without the restriction of having to plug it into a network switch or router.

The bulbs come in both B22 or E27 so ensure you order the correct fitting for your lights.

Before you can use the system, you have to download the free Innr app and create an account. Then you need to add the hub as a new device to your network. This is a painless and quick process that takes a couple of minutes. Each device has a QR code that you need to scan with your phone during the setup.

Unfortunately, Innr isn’t Apple HomeKit compatible. However, it does work with both Alexa, Google Nest, and Samsung SmartThings.

Features

The bulbs that came in the kit feature full-colour RGB lighting so you can change the mood of a room or create a scene using the app. While basic compared to the likes of LiFx and Hue, the app does offer all the essentials including schedules and automations.

You can also use Alexa or Google voice to control the lights, as well as the smart remote switch that can be used to switch lights on or off, dim and toggle between preset light scenes.

Verdict

The Innr system offers an alternative to the more expensive options without sacrificing quality and essential features. See Innr for more.