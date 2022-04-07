Oppo Ireland launches Find X5 flagships with gift pack worth €449 at Eir

The highly anticipated successor to the Oppo Find X3 Pro launched on Thursday, and Oppo Ireland is offering a free give pack worth €449 during the month of April exclusively with Eir.
If you purchase either the Find X5 Pro or Find X5, you can claim the gift pack that includes: AirVOOC wireless charger (50W), Kevlar aramid case, Oppo Watch Free and the excellent Enco X wireless ANC earphones.
This timeless and incredibly versatile smartphone is built to take your photography to new heights. Thanks to its Hasselblad 50MP wide-angle camera, this phone also produces stunning videos and photos at night by using the device’s low-light photography features, such as its 4K Ultra Night Video, to bring out the finer details in your content. It is available in glaze black.
For more information, check out Oppo
Available in black, this phone has an understated yet ultra-premium finish, with frosted, matte glass and fingerprint-resistant chassis. It also includes an exemplary camera system powered by MariSilicon X imaging NPU and a dazzling 6.5-inch 120Hz billion-colour display. It has 80W SUPERVOOC charging support, which means it has a long-lasting battery life, making it perfect for long road trips and days out with friends.
- Up to 25 hours of playback on one charge.
- All-weather protection, delivering incredible sound, rain, or shine.
- Co-created with audio expert Dynaudio, enjoy top-notch sound in richer detail.
- A stylish smartwatch featuring health and sport monitoring, including 24-hour heart-rate monitoring.
- OSleep for improved sleep tracking, to help users sleep better.
- Available in vanilla or black, it offers a 14-day battery life and features like message notifications, incoming calls, find my phone, music playback, and more.
Get fast wireless charging experience with the AirVOOC 50W wireless charger.