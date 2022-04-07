Oppo Ireland launches Find X5 flagships with gift pack worth €449 at Eir

The highly anticipated successor to the Oppo Find X3 Pro launched on Thursday, and Oppo Ireland is offering a free give pack worth €449 during the month of April exclusively with Eir.

If you purchase either the Find X5 Pro or Find X5, you can claim the gift pack that includes: AirVOOC wireless charger (50W), Kevlar aramid case, Oppo Watch Free and the excellent Enco X wireless ANC earphones.