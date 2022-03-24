Join the smart revolution with Ezviz DB2 battery video doorbell

The Ezviz DB2 battery video doorbell kit is an easy way to upgrade an existing doorbell for those feeling left out of the smart video doorbell revolution.

Batteries included

Ezviz DB2 Battery Video Doorbell Kit includes everything you need. Pic: Ezviz

The DB2 is a complete kit that includes everything you need to replace or simply install a new doorbell. If you already have a wired doorbell, you can use the existing wires and never have to worry about charging the DB2. If this is a new doorbell install you can just use the built-in batteries for a completely wire-free setup.

All of the necessary hardware comes in the box including mounting plates, screws, wall plugs and even a screwdriver. A really nice inclusion is the wedged mounting plates. I used the long wedge for my installation so that it was slightly pointed downwards towards the ground. This made it possible to see if there were any parcels left on the floor inside my porch. The doorbell is large enough but this only makes it easier for callers to see it’s there and use it.

The remote chime has two antennae to receive a signal from the doorbell. It isn’t battery-powered and does need to be plugged into a power outlet. The chime has a microSD card slot for secure local storage for your video clips.

Setup and features

Ezviz DB2 weatherproof design. Pic: Ezviz

If you own other Ezviz cameras then you’ll already have the app and an account. If not, you have to download and setup a new account. The process is straightforward and you get the option to start a free trial of their cloud-based subscription service.

Once the DB2 is connected to your WiFi and remote chime, you can start using the system as a normal doorbell, albeit with smart benefits.

You can change the sound on the doorbell itself to either mechanical, electronic or off and the chime has 20 different sounds to choose.

I installed the DB2 inside my porch where it’s nice and dry but there is no problem installing it outside thanks to its IP65 water and dust resistance.

With a lot of activity at my door, the battery is down to 43% after six weeks, but under normal circumstances, a fully charged battery should last up to 115-days. You have to use the supplied pin tool to remove the DB2 from its mounting plate when it’s time to charge it. The charging port is micro-USB rather than the more common USB-C but the kit comes with the necessary cable.

Ezviz DB2 Battery Video Doorbell Kit. Pic: Ezviz

The DB2 camera can capture video in 2K resolution with excellent clarity. You get a 176° field of view, which is wide enough for me to see everything inside my porch.

The DB2 also features night vision using IR lights to capture video in black and white although, I have motion sensors that turn on the porch lights. It also integrates a human-shape algorithm and PIR detection, so it is smart enough to detect human movements while ignoring pets or moving leaves.

The real advantage of a video doorbell is the ability to automatically capture video when someone comes to the door. You also get an alert on your phone to say someone is there, even if they don’t press the doorbell, but if they do, you can answer and talk to the caller without having to open the door, even if you’re not in the house. Step out of the house for ten minutes and a courier calls with that parcel you’ve been waiting for — just tell them to leave it there and you’ll be back in a minute.

The app will display a thumbnail of all the saved clips for you to review at any time. You can also just check in on what’s happening at your front door in real-time which is super handy, especially when you’re away on a weekend break or on holiday.

Verdict

The Ezviz DB2 video doorbell kit is easy for the average Joe to install, setup and use on a daily basis. The video quality is excellent and it offers all the necessary features. It’s great to have a worry-free online subscription service but the addition of local storage is greatly appreciated for those who just want a once-off cost.

The Ezviz DB2 video doorbell kit €150 from Littlewoods Ireland