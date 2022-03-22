Tesla opens ‘Gigafactory’ near Berlin – its first in Europe

Tesla opens ‘Gigafactory’ near Berlin – its first in Europe
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin (AP)
Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 13:10
AP Reporters

Electric car manufacturer Tesla is opening its first European factory on the outskirts of Berlin in an effort to challenge German automakers on their home turf.

The company said its new “Gigafactory” will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and economy minister Robert Habeck attended the opening ceremony in Gruenheide, south-east of the German capital, with Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Mr Habeck said the opening of the factory was “a nice symbol” that petrol-powered cars can be replaced with electric vehicles at a time when Germany and other nations are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and wean themselves off Russian oil.

Tesla began building the vast facility less than three years ago, before it received official permits to do so.

Had those permits not been issued, the company would have had to level the site.

The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory (AP)

“That’s a different company risk culture,” Mr Habeck said, after being asked to compare Tesla’s approach with the slow pace of German construction projects – such as Berlin’s nearby new airport, which opened after a nine-year delay.

Environmental campaigners have warned that the factory could affect drinking water supplies in the region.

Tesla has dismissed those warnings.

The company refused most media access to the site and the ceremony on Tuesday.

More in this section

Googles privacy changes Google to make app changes after Irish study reveals 'concerning' amount of personal data collated 
Apple iPhone maker hit by fresh Covid lockdown in China Apple iPhone maker hit by fresh Covid lockdown in China
Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters Facebook owner defends policy as Russia opens criminal case
TeslaDigitalPlace: International
<p>Elon Musk to resign from the Endeavour board of directors (Susan Walsh/AP)</p>

Elon Musk to resign from the Endeavour board of directors

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices