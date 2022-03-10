Cook up a storm with Proscenic T22 Smart Air Fryer 

Last year I reviewed their T21 Air Fryer and recently I’ve been brewing up a storm in the kitchen testing their new T22 Smart Fryer.

Proscenic says the T22 is an even healthier cooking experience thanks to its TurboAir tech, which is seven times more effective than regular air circulation in reducing 90% of fats in foods.

Proscenic T22 Smart Air Fryer. Pic: Noel Campion.

The T22 produces a 360-degree steric air circulation that heats the food evenly, increasing the cooking efficiency by 30%, whilst still retaining all the nutrients.

The T22 also features the Intelligent SuperDenoise technology which I found made it notably quieter than the T21.

Proscenic T22 Smart Air Fryer with one-touch controls. Pic: Noel Campion.

The top of the T22 has touch-sensitive controls that make it easy to use but it also has WiFi that allows it to connect to the Proscenic app for remote access and control. It includes a total of 13 cooking settings, including 11 presets, as well as ‘preheat’ and ‘keep warm.’

Fries, chicken, steak, veggies, fish, shrimp, pizza, bacon, onion rings, cake, and toast are among the 11 one-touch controls that correspond to the proper cooking times and temperatures for various types of food.

Proscenic T22 Smart Air Fryer with 5-litre basket. Pic: Noel Campion.

It’s also worth noting that the T22 has a smaller footprint which is great to save worktop space but it has a slightly smaller basket than the T21 (5.5-litres) at 5-litres.

The T22 can be turned on or off remotely, and the temperature, cooking time, and any presets can all be adjusted via the app. You can schedule a turn-on time so that your food will be cooked and ready at a certain time but of course, you’ll need to fill the basket in advance.

Proscenic T22 Smart Air Fryer. Pic: Noel Campion.

It also supports both Alexa and the Google assistant. One of the most useful features of the app is that it will send you a notification to tell you to shake your food partway through and again when your food is cooked and ready to eat.

It’s good to see that the basket and tray are BPA and PFOA free and coated in non-stick Teflon. The tray, that sits on the bottom of the basket, is dishwasher safe but you’ll have to clean the basket manually, which is easily done.

Verdict

The T22 is great for people like me who are not great in the kitchen. I found the app easy to use and the recipes are a big help at suggesting things to cook as well as automatically setting the correct cooking time and temperature for you. It also comes with a 100+ recipes book.

Amazon.co.uk €175