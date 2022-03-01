YouTube blocks access to RT and Sputnik across Europe

YouTube has blocked channels linked to Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Google-owned video platform said the ban was effective immediately but said it may take some time for the block to become fully effective.

The technology giant had previously limited the ability for RT and other Russian channels to make money for advertisements that appear on videos but has extended its sanctions to fully blocking such channels.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action. — Google Europe (@googleeurope) March 1, 2022

Fellow social media platform Facebook has also blocked access to RT and Sputnik on its platform having previously also limited those channels’ ability to make advertising revenue.

The change means the pages of the organisations are not visible on Facebook or Instagram in the EU.

It also said access to these channels will be restricted in Ukraine after a "government request" and their videos will come up less often in recommendations.

It also said access to these channels will be restricted in Ukraine after a “government request” and their videos will come up less often in recommendations.