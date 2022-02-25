Russia limits Facebook access after network restricts Kremlin-backed media

Russian authorities have announced the “partial restriction” of access to Facebook after the social media network limited the accounts of several Kremlin-backed media outlets over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had demanded that Facebook lift the restrictions it placed on Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru.