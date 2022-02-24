Laifen LF03 hairdryer: High speed with less frizz

While I’m not an expert in hairdryers, I have a couple of people in my household that use them all the time. While testing the Laifen high-speed hairdryer over a couple of months, their feedback has helped me access the usefulness and purpose of a high-speed, low temperature and quiet running hairdryer.

The Laifen LF03 comes in multiple colours but I received the grey one, which features a special motor that can spin up 110,000 rpm with an airflow of up to 22m/s and a noise level of 59dB. These specifications make it efficient at drying and crucially, safe and healthy for your hair.

The motor has a life cycle of 1,000 hours, which should last approximately 15 years. This is four times an average brush motors lifespan of about 250 hours.

Laifen LF03 high-speed hairdryer. Pic: Noel Campion

The hairdryer has intelligent heat controls which means the thermal sensor adjusts the temperature of the air it throws out 30 times a second to ensure your hair doesn’t get too much heat and get damaged.

The Laifen LF03 uses noise-reducing technology to make sure it's quieter and compared to a standard hair dryer there’s a noticeable difference.

Laifen LF03 high-speed hairdryer. Pic: Noel Campion

There’s an LED ring around the outside of the hairdryer, depending on the mode it’s on. Blue light for cold air, orange light, meaning warm air and then a red light for maximum heat that's good for fast drying and styling.

The air filter is on the handle of the hairdryer and it sits in place magnetically making it super easy to remove fluff and dust. This also avoids the problem of hair getting sucked into the hairdryer thanks to its placement and tiny air filter holes.

Laifen LF03 high-speed hairdryer. Pic: Noel Campion

The air being thrown out has a high concentration of negative ions that reduces static electricity and softens damaged hair cuticles.

There are two different buttons on the handle; one is for turning it on and switching between the two-speed settings and the second one is for changing the modes from cool, warm and hot. Included with the hairdryer is a nozzle that magnetically connects to the front for a more focused airflow.

My willing test subjects said the Laifen LF03 high-speed hairdryer worked fast and efficiently. They also said their hair felt great and didn’t frizz like it would with a standard hairdryer and that it felt light and easy to manoeuvre.

For more information to to Indiegogo