Klarna rolls out ‘pay now’ and rewards programs in Ireland

Klarna is adding the option for customers to pay immediately at checkout in nine new markets while expanding its rewards program, as it targets becoming a one-stop lender for consumers.

The company grew to a €40.67bn valuation and 100 million users on the back of allowing customers to pay for purchases in instalments, fueling a rise in buy-now-pay-later startups. After launching ‘Pay Now’ in the US and UK last year, Klarna is now rolling out the service to Australia, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Canada and New Zealand, according to a statement.