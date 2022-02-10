Tinder launches ‘blind date’ experience based on conversation rather than photos

Tinder’s new Blind Date experience (Tinder/PA)

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 13:00
Josie Clarke, PA Consumer Affairs Correspondent

Tinder has launched a “blind date” experience that allows users to select a potential partner based on chat rather than appearance.

The dating app said its “Fast Chat: Blind Date” feature is directed at its Gen Z users – those aged between 18 and 25, who make up more than 50% of its members – who want a “personality first” approach to finding a partner and are seeking “authentic connections”.

Users can answer a short series of icebreaker questions and allow Tinder to pair them based on similar responses before they enter a timed chat based around multiple-choice prompts like “It’s OK to wear a shirt ____ times without washing it” and “I put ketchup on ____”.

Full profiles are revealed only if both members decide to match after chatting.

Tinder said the experience taps into Gen Z’s “90s nostalgia” and a desire to experience pre-smartphone dating.

In early testing, members who used the Blind Date feature made 40% more matches than those using another Fast Chat feature with visible profiles.

Tinder vice president of product innovation Kyle Miller said: “We’ve all seen the mix of anticipation and excitement going on a blind date brought some of our favourite movie or TV characters, and we wanted to recreate that experience for today’s generation with the Blind Date feature.

“There’s something really special about letting conversation introduce someone’s personality, without the preconceptions that can be made from photos.

“The new Blind Date experience brings a surprisingly fun, banter-based way to interact and create connections that’s all new to Tinder.”

Blind Date will be available in all English-speaking markets and will be extended to Tinder members globally in the coming weeks.

