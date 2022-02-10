Measure once, cut once with the Hozo Meazor laser device

As someone who did what was called mechanical and technical drawing back in the day, I have an appreciation for accurate measurements, detail and basic construction. However, this doesn’t make me an expert. I’ve spent a few weeks testing and trying out many of the features of a new design winner gadget called the Meazor from Hozo — the world’s most compact 6-in-1 multifunctional laser measurer. It boasts a range of cutting-edge features and is ideal for designers, developers, DIYers and daily life.

Design

Hozo Meazor laser measure. Pic: Hozo

The Meazor is beautifully designed and made with a durable stainless-steel frame and a circular display. Hozo claims the Meazor is the world's smallest 2D laser room scanner and has been meticulously developed to blend smoothly into creative lifestyles.

Hozo Meazor laser measure. Pic: Hozo

The OLED touch screen has a pixel density of 184 PPI and is protected with tempered glass. The edges are rounded and make it easy to slide your fingers across the display. The touch response is good but not exceptional but all the details are clear and big enough to see easily.

Features

Hozo Meazor laser measure. Pic: Hozo

The Meazor boasts an incredible array of impressive features including a unique 2D floor scanning capability that uses a red laser that makes it easy to get precise measurements for things like floorplans. This is made quick and easy since the device can be rotated 360-degrees.

There’s also a Scale Ruler that allows you to roll the device via a built-in roller along a surface to get accurate measurements of straight edges or even curves. The roller is incredibly smooth and has three LED pointer lights to guide you on where to start and stop your measurements. Once you get a reading you can transfer it via Bluetooth to the Meazor app on either an Android or iOS app.

Hozo Meazor laser measure. Pic: Hozo

The Curve Scanning allows you to record irregular shapes. Some of the features required a tripod but you get a mini one in the box.

The Meazor can also convert metric and imperial units and even custom scales.

The laser distance measurer records reliable measurements of up to 25 metres/80 feet.

I compared the results of the Meazor to know distances and it was bang on.

Other features include a built-in bubble level, protractor and pro laser.

The Meazor has a 650mAh battery that supports up to 30 days of wireless use on a single charge. It features a USB-C port for charging but not data transfer and you don’t get any charging adaptor in the box.

Software

Hozo Meazor laser measure. Pic: Hozo.

Some features on the Meazor say ‘Coming Soon’ so I expect it will improve with future updates. The Meazor app on iOS is a little clunky on a smaller screen for things like doing floorplans. However, it is handy to record measurements. Using the app on a tablet makes more sense because you have a larger screen to play with and it worked well on my Tab S7+. I found it buggy with regular crashes on my iPhone but I’m sure this will improve with updates.

With the app, you can import designs, draw and edit plans, share and export four different types of CAD files. The app also boasts an impressive space and dimension calculation feature and is available to download from the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Verdict

The Meazor is a unique device that has mass appeal for those who have a need for a small device that can provide this level of precision and accuracy. It’s a device that looks stylish while being very pocketable and versatile.

The Meazor laser measurer is available to purchase from the Hozo Design website for $199 (€175), with worldwide shipping.