Facebook daily users fall for first time as competition from TikTok grows

Meta’s shares fell 22.6% to 249.90 US dollars in after-hours trading following the announcement
Facebook daily users fall for first time as competition from TikTok grows
Facebook has reported a fall in daily active users for the first time in its history amid growing competition from social media apps like TikTok (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 10:35
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Facebook has reported a fall in daily active users for the first time in its history, as boss Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged the growing competition from rival social media apps such as TikTok.

New figures, released as part of parent company Meta’s latest financial results, show that daily users of Facebook fell to 1.929 billion people in the last three months of 2021, compared with 1.939 billion in the previous quarter.

Meta’s shares fell 22.6% to 249.90 US dollars in after-hours trading following the announcement.

People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly

Chief executive Mr Zuckerberg admitted the rise of rival apps such as TikTok is having an impact on Facebook, with Meta also warning of slowing revenue growth because of the growing competition and a reduction in spending among advertisers.

“People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly,” the Facebook founder said.

TikTok has become increasingly popular among younger users, who prefer the video-sharing platform over the likes of Facebook and Instagram as the way to interact with followers.

In response, Meta has introduced its own video-sharing service, Instagram Reels, in an effort to lure back the younger generation of social media users who started looking elsewhere.

As well as the competition from rivals, Facebook has faced a number of controversies across its network of apps in recent years – notably Instagram and WhatsApp – which has damaged trust among some users, and the wider company rebrand to Meta last year was seen by some as a way of revamping the firm’s image as well as highlighting the company’s new focus on the development of the metaverse virtual world.

In addition, changes made by Apple to its iOS mobile platform that have expanded privacy features for users has hit Facebook’s advertising business.

TikTok’s strength as a competitor, and its speed of growth, bring a new dynamic for Meta

Industry analyst Martin Garner, from CCS Insight, said the competition now being offered by TikTok is a “new dynamic” for the company.

“It (Meta) is grappling with five big issues: Apple’s privacy changes in 2021 are hurting Meta’s ad sales; user growth has slowed sharply; users are shifting their content posting to short-form video; Meta is a long way behind TikTok on short-form video; and – at the same time – Meta is investing billions of dollars in the Metaverse,” he said.

“Mark Zuckerberg sought to reassure markets that it has been through big transitions before, knows what it is doing and always comes out stronger. But this did not land well.

“TikTok’s strength as a competitor, and its speed of growth, bring a new dynamic for Meta – real competition in a core product area.”

Read More

Meta shares plunge more than 20% after decline in profits

More in this section

App stock Spotify expects three million new premium subscribers to open 2022
Facebook-Meta-Supercomputer Meta shares plunge more than 20% after decline in profits
TripAdvisor reaches one billion contributions TripAdvisor reaches one billion contributions
MetaPlace: UK
Japan Earns Nintendo

Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices