Make quiet calls in a noisy place with EKSA H1 Bluetooth headset 

I’m not someone who has to spend a lot of time in virtual meetings or calls but I've been checking out the EKSA H1 headset for those who do. The H1 uses EKSA ENC technology to filter noisy surroundings such as customer call centres, manufacturing plants, warehouses, trucks and taxis.

Design

EKSAtelecom H1. Pic: Noel Campion.

The H1 features a non-removable mic arm that can rotate up and away from your face or towards the left or right of your face when you need to use it. At 140 grams they’re light and easy to wear for long periods. There’s only one earcup while the opposite side has a soft silicon head mount that’s made from soft floppy silicone.

Right in the middle of where the mic arm rotates is a mic mute button. Above this are the volume up, power/pairing and volume down buttons. At the base of the earcup is a USB-C socket that’s used to charge the headset.

The headband has a good range of adjustability to suit all head sizes along with a soft silicone band around the top for comfort.

Features

EKSAtelecom H1 with soft padding earcups. Pic: Noel Campion.

The EKSA H1 features Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection of up to 50 meters in open spaces. The H1 also includes an advanced ENC microphone where the built-in ENC chip filters 96% background noise. The 270° Rotatable Boom Mic with precise positioning also ensures clear voice pickup in all environments.

During my testing, I ramped up the background noise in my room to the point where I had to put the volume on the headset to the maximum to hear the caller on the other end. Despite all this background noise, callers were not able to hear anything other than my voice at their end. They said my voice was crystal clear.

EKSAtelecom H1. Pic: EKSA.

The H1 is great for business use and conference calls when working at home or in the office because it can connect to two devices at the same time, such as a phone or a laptop, without having to disconnect and switch.

The fact that one of your ears isn’t covered means you can still clearly hear your own voice as well as everything around you. However, this might be a slight disadvantage if you work in a noisy environment.

Sound quality

EKSAtelecom H1. Pic: Noel Campion.

Call quality is excellent and in particular, the mic does an amazing job of isolating your voice from any background sounds. I did notice some distortion if I spoke too loudly but in general, vocals are crisp and clear. The headphone speaker is perfect for calls but not so great if you want to listen to music or watch a movie. For one thing, it’s only mono since there’s only one speaker but this isn’t what the headset is designed for anyway.

Battery

Thanks to its built-in 500mAh rechargeable battery, the H1 is able to deliver 57 hours of music, 30 hours of conversation and 165 hours of standby time. The H1 takes just 1.5 hours to fully charge.

Verdict

The EKSA H1 is an excellent option for those who spend a lot of time on calls and don’t want the extra weight and expense of standard headphones. At only €56 (amazon.co.uk) the H1 represents excellent value for money.

Visit eksatelecom for more information