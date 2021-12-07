WhatsApp expands disappearing messages tool

The update will also see users able to choose after how long messages disappear: 24 hours, seven days or 90 days
WhatsApp expands disappearing messages tool
WhatsApp said the new feature is optional (WhatsApp)
Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 10:42
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

WhatsApp users are being given the option to turn on disappearing messages by default when they start a new chat, the messaging platform has said.

The update will also see users able to choose after how long messages disappear: 24 hours, seven days or 90 days.

Currently, users can turn on disappearing messages for individual conversations, which sees them deleted from the chat after seven days – this latest update will enable users to turn on the feature across all new chats that begin after it has been activated.

WhatsApp confirmed the new feature is optional and does not change or delete any existing conversations.

The company said the change has been made to give users more choice over how to protect their privacy.

“For people who choose to switch on default disappearing messages, we will display a message in your chats that tells people this is the default you’ve chosen,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

“This makes clear it’s nothing personal – it’s a choice you’ve made about how you want to communicate with everyone on WhatsApp moving forward. Though, of course, if you need a particular conversation to remain permanent, it’s easy to switch a chat back.

“Living apart from family and friends for over a year has made it clearer than ever that just because we can’t physically talk in person, it doesn’t mean we should have to sacrifice the privacy of our personal conversations.

“We believe disappearing messages along with end-to-end encryption are two crucial features that define what it means to be a private messaging service today, and bring us one step closer to the feeling of an in-person conversation.”

The new feature can be accessed by going to the privacy settings in WhatsApp and tapping on “default message timer”.

More in this section

hacker Third of businesses have no disaster recovery plan in place in event of cyberattack
Jack Dorsey’s Square changes its name to Block Jack Dorsey’s Square changes its name to Block
Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
WhatsappPlace: UK
Video-sharing platform TikTok has revealed its biggest moments of 2021(Peter Byrne/PA)

Euro 2020 and sea shanties among TikTok’s highlights of the year

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices