Best games and gadgets for gamers gift suggestions 

It’s that time of year again where people struggle to find a gift for their gaming friends or family. There’s no point in me recommending the latest consoles since they’re not in stock anyway. Instead, I’ve compiled a list of some of my favourite games and gadgets for gamers.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 unleashes limitless driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Explore living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano.

Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new characters and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions in the Forza Horizon 5 for PC and Xbox.

€59.99

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Vanguard features unified progression and supports cross-play across next-generation and current-generation systems. Vanguard’s deep integration with Warzone includes the largest amount of new release content ever coming to Warzone, including a new map, operators, weapons, and planes as well as shared progression.

From €69.99 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Victrix Gambit Game controller

Using Dual Core technology, this is the world’s fastest controller on Xbox, delivering the fastest thumbsticks, triggers, and button responses. While one core handles ultra-fast input processing, the other runs the controller’s audio including built-in Dolby Atmos. The controller also features adjustable trigger stops, 14 included swappable components, the ability to customise settings in the Victrix app, and a carrying case is included.

amazon.co.uk €123

JLAB Talk Pro USB Microphone

The Talk Pro can record up to 192kHz/24BIT. Three condensers and four directional pattern modes make it ideal for Podcasts, game streaming, music or speech, and even ASMR. Volume and gain dials, as well as quick-mute, provide a hassle-free experience with clear sound.

Harvey Norman €179.95

Oculus Quest 2 VR Gaming Headset

The Oculus Quest 2 features a super-powerful processor and graphics, so you can explore virtual worlds and play games in great quality without the need for a PC or console. This is one for all the family.

PCWorld - 128GB €359

Roccat Magma Membrane RGB Gaming

Work hard all day and play hard all night. Equipped with a semi-transparent top plate and five-zone, 10 LED backlighting for Roccat’s best AIMO lighting showcase to date. With 16.8 million RGB colour illumination, gamers can enjoy a vivid and immersive lighting experience. The Magma feels great to type on while still providing excellent feedback for gaming.

www.oxendales.ie €67.50

Victrix Gambit Wireless Gaming Headset

The headset uses much of the same acoustic design, lightweight components, and comfortable materials as the well-regarded Victrix Pro AF Headset. The Gambit headset can be used wirelessly for up to 40 feet or wired with an included 3.5mm cable that features in-line controls. The headset also comes with a lifetime subscription to Dolby Atmos on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs, and the PlayStation 5 version of the headset can use 3D Audio for ultimate immersion. The Victrix Gambit headset is also the first officially licensed wireless headset designed for PlayStation 5.

amazon.co.uk €138

Trust Thorne Stereo Soundbar

The Trust Thorne Stereo Soundbar is a gaming-grade soundbar with a small footprint, fitting neatly in front of your monitor or TV. Light up your gaming marathons with RGB lighting in 6 different light modes.

Smyths €34.99

Roccat Kone Pro

The all-new Kone Pro mice combine Roccat’s fast Titan Optical Switch technology — with the signature feel of the brand’s fan-favourite Kone shape. The Kone Pro series mice come in Arctic White and Ash Black.

The wireless Kone Pro Air (€85) or Wired Kon Pro (€53) available from Amazon.co.uk

Super Mario Piranha Plant Posable Lamp

This is one of the most iconic hazards in the Super Mario games. This USB powered LED lights with a flexible head and weighted base is an excellent addition to any gamers room or desk.

Smyths €23

Stealth Travel Kit for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite

Keeping your new or old Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite is always a good idea and this bundle includes a gaming headset with a built-in mic and volume control. You also get

The zipped smooth EVA hardshell case with internal felt lining, mesh pocket and storage pouch for up to 5 games as well as a premium 2m USB-C cable ideal for charging on the go

Smyths €25

Turtle Beach Recon 500

The Recon 500 gaming headphone features patented 60mm Eclipse dual drivers — an industry-first design with separate chambers that control low and high frequencies to improve audio detail over a conventional driver. The result of the larger drivers is a wider soundstage for a more realistic gaming experience.

Smyths €49.99

Paladone Playstation Icons Light

The iconic PlayStation control symbols feature three different settings, including standard lighting, colour phasing and music reactive modes. A must-have for die-hard PlayStation fans regardless of which Sony console you own.

Smyths €25