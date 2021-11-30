Top tech gifts for Christmas

We all love our tech and this year we've seen a lot of new tech launched despite the global chip shortages. Here's a list of some of my top picks. Prices will vary so definitely shop around and where possible, shop local.

Onesonic MXS-HD1

Featuring active noise cancellation and impressive sound quality, the Irish-designed MXS-HD1s are feature-rich. Listen all day with 5 hours playtime per charge, and 20 hours charge in the wireless charging case.

The MXS-HD1 are Apple and Android compatible.

Onesonic.ie €130

Philips Hue Iris rosé Lamp

Set the mood in any room with Iris rosé limited edition, available in silver, gold, copper and rosé. With a light that both washes the wall with colour and offers a gentle backlight. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock more features.

lights.ie €103.90

The Oppo Band

This is a budget-friendly wearable ideal for those who want a no-frills way to keep tabs on their fitness and collect health data.

eir-store.ie €49

KitSound Diggit Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Just place it in the ground with the clever removable stake and pump 360-degree music for BBQs, meetups and beach adventures. It’s also rated against dust and water so you don’t have to worry about keeping it safe from elements.

three.ie €50

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute comes with all the bells and whistles that modern technology has to offer to make light work of vacuuming dust and dirt.

Harvey Norman €550

Google Nest Audio

adapts to your environment and what you’re listening to, so your music, audiobooks and podcasts sound even clearer. Pair two Nest Audio speakers for stereo sound, or dot them in different rooms so that your music can move around the house with you.

Soundstore €99.99

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony’s High-Resolution Audio Wireless for stunning audio and listening experience with up to 8-hour battery life with Noise Cancellation activated.

Available in black and silver

Harvey Norman €269

Sennheiser CX Plus

Offering a high-quality listening experience with Active Noise Cancellation, superior sound quality and a comfortable, sleek design, the CX Plus True Wireless deliver an exceptional audio experience for a competitive price point.

Harvey Norman €159

Ember Smart Mug

Always letting your tea, coffee or hot chocolate go cold?

This Ember Smart Mug changes everything. Designed for home or office, Ember does more than simply keep your coffee hot. This smart mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, so your drink is never too hot, or too cold. And it can maintain a temperature for up to 80 minutes depending on the mug size!

Three.ie €125

OPPO Find X3 Neo 5G

The Oppo Find X3 Neo with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, is a smartphone designed for those who love photography. Bringing top-class hardware and a robust battery with SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, the Find X3 Neo offers a leading 5G smartphone experience across the board in a slim and trend-setting design.

Available from Eir.ie, Three.ie and Currys.ie in galactic silver and starlight black.

The MacBook Air

Now powered by M1, Apple’s revolutionary breakthrough chip for the Mac, it blazes through everything. From editing family holiday photos to watching movies, the battery life on MacBook Air also soars up to 18 hours.

From €1,129.

The Lenco LS-55

The Lenco LS-55 is a quality belt-driven turntable with Bluetooth, USB Player with direct encoder to MP3 and built-in speaker in a classy and beautiful wooden finish. Available from

gear4music.ie €145

The Klipsch T5 II

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones feature a frictionless experience powered by Bragi embedded AI and head moves. This innovative product is truly a first in many ways. Colour options include copper, gunmetal or silver.

€349

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch has the largest, most advanced display yet while still being the most durable Apple Watch ever. And in five all-new aluminium colours.

Prices from €429

Sage The Barista Pro Bean to Cup

With the Barista Pro, it's easy to get the perfect brew. The single-touch grinder with dose control delivers exactly the right amount of coffee. And the digital temperature control and low-pressure pre-infusion give you a balanced, rich taste, every time.

From full bean to a great cup of coffee the Barista Pro does exactly what it says on the tin.

Currys €889.99 (RRP)

Nokia T20

Nokia’s first foray into the tablet market has a big 10.4-inch screen, with a range of versatile features and a long-lasting battery life that helps you excel at work and relax when it’s time to play.

Nokia.com Wifi €229, Wfi+4G 259.99

Huawei Sound

Huawei Sound delivers exceptional audio and an immersive listening experience, backed by Devialet’s cutting-edge acoustics team, and tailored for the most discerning audiophiles. Rediscover your favourite music as it is played with rich, deep, and full-bodied timbre.

mintplus.ie €149

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Studio Bundle

This ‘recording studio in a box’ provides the perfect entry-level solution for anyone looking to try their hand at recording themselves at home. This includes everything you need to get started. Simply unpack, plugin, and hit record!

Thomann.ie €249

HP DeskJet 2720e All-in-One Printer

Having a printer for home use makes a lot more sense again. The DeskJet 2720e is the ideal home solution for those who need to print, scan or copy occasionally.

HP Instant Ink is an automated ink replacement service at home that allows us to print a specified number of pages paying a fixed monthly fee. You’ll never run out of ink again.

Harvey Norman €55

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned Google phones. Powered by Google Tensor, Google’s first-ever processor, and shipping with Android 12, both phones are fast, smart, secure and designed to adapt to you.

Pixel 6 (Vodafone) from €649

Pixel 6 Pro (Google store) from €899

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

The first smartwatch with Wear OS Powered by Samsung, Galaxy Watch4 Classic puts seamless access to your favourite apps on your wrist. The rotating bezel and vivid screen make this one of the best smartwatches for Android users.

Harvey Norman from €289

Apple Air Tag

It’s the perfect holiday gift for anyone with a knack for losing things. Misplacing something like your wallet doesn’t have to be a big deal when it has AirTag attached. AirTag — a super-easy way to keep track of your stuff.

AirTag, from €35.

Trust Bayo Ergonomic Mouse

As well as the ergonomic and RGB lighting design, the Trust Bayo is rechargeable and wireless with a range of up to 10 metres and comes with a small USB dongle that can be stored in the mouse itself.

Amazon.co.uk €38

The Tangram Rookie Smart Skipping Rope

This is a smart LED-embedded skipping rope with magnetic sensors in the handles count jumps and the Smart Rope app gives you performance data. Users can adjust it to the length that suits them, up to 3 metres.

Three.ie €50

The JBL Tour Pro+

The JBL Tour Pro+ provides a rich set of features often lacking in competing headphones. All of this plus you get one of the best earphones for battery life with over 30 hours of total playback.

JBL.com €199

Apple iPad mini

The all-new iPad mini, features an all-screen 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in four colour options. With new advanced cameras, Centre

Stage, support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and delivering up to 80% faster performance.

From €569.

Apple Pencil sold separately, €135.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i

The IdeaPad 5i has everything you need for a powerful combination of performance, connectivity, and entertainment on the go, with speedy AMD Ryzen processors. Enjoy crisp visuals on the 14-inch FHD display along with the rich sound of user-facing, Dolby Audio-tuned speakers.

€649.99 at Lenovo.ie

Fitbit Charge 5

With tools like an on-wrist ECG app for heart health, EDA Scan app for stress management and more. You also get a six-month membership of Fitbit Premium that unlocks extra fitness features, classes and health insights for your wearable and its app.

€179.95 (RRP) www.fitbit.com or selected retailers nationwide

The Dyson Hot+Cool Formaldehyde Smart Air Purifier

This features a HEPA and carbon filter that filters 99.95% of potentially harmful particles, leaving the air free from dust, allergens or even formaldehyde particles. See them in real-time on the LCD screen, or send them directly to your phone or tablet using the Dyson Link app. The multi-purpose fan can keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter all the while purifying the air you breathe.

soundstore.ie €650

Apple AirPods

The AirPods 3rd gen are lightweight with a contoured design. The stem is 33% shorter than AirPods (2nd generation) and includes a force sensor to easily control music and calls.

They now feature Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and Adaptive EQ Music is automatically tuned to suit the shape of your ear.

AirPods have up to six hours of listening time and with just five minutes of charge, you’ll get around an hour of listening or talk time.

€199

DJi Robomaster S1 Drone

The RoboMaster S1 is an intelligent educational robot that lets users dive into the world of robotics, programming, and AI through its exciting features. The S1 is equipped with various sensors that can detect claps, gestures, hits, and more.

Vodafone €499

Huawei Band 6 & FreeBuds 4i Bundle

Make the most of your workouts with the Huawei Band 6. Keep track of your personal health by monitoring your Sp02, heart rate, stress, menstrual cycle and sleep.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i, a true wireless stereo earphone with a premium design, were created with comfort in mind. The FreeBuds 4i provide active noise cancellation for up to ten hours on continuous playback, creating a crystal-clear sound.

Vodafone stores €99

The Smart WiZ LED Strip

The Smart WiZ LED full-colour strip is incredibly versatile. Just stick the flexible strip to any surface you like — over or under cabinets. The starter kit comes with a two-metre strip light, controller and power driver – no additional equipment required. It can be easily trimmed for a customised fit and extended up to 10 meters (extension sold separately). Wifi connected, 16 million colours and adjustable from warm white to daylight. Use the WiZ app or your voice to dim and brighten or use preset light modes on wifi setups.

xpresselectrical.ie €65

iFi Audio Zen DAC V2

This is a desktop amplifier and DAC all in one that can drive even the most demanding audiophile headphones. Compact enough to use as a USB DAC/amp on your work desk and stylish enough to use at home with your favourite active speakers or amp, it delivers a level of specification and performance that punches above its super-affordable price tag.

Hifihut.ie €189

DJI Air 2S

The compact and foldable design of the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone lets you easily capture breathtaking aerial images and video. It’s an ideal alternative for use when travelling on vacation or for photography enthusiasts looking to record from new and unique perspectives.

barkerphotographic.ie €1,289

JLab JBuds Frames

These are true wireless attachments that fit most glasses or sunglasses frames offering amazing sound on-the-GO. Powerful 16mm drivers and upgraded microphones provide high-quality sound, and a universal design ensures a snug fit, from thin to thick temple sizes. Enjoy 8+ hours of battery life and buttons to control your sound and access voice assistance.

Argos €59.99

Sony ZV-1

The Sony ZV-1 Vlog camera combines easy-to-use features, including 4K movie recording, with uncompromising imaging technology, ideal for content creators of all skill levels.

barkerphotographic.ie €800

JBL Charge 5

Take the party with you no matter what the weather. The JBL Charge 5 speaker delivers bold JBL Original Pro Sound, with its optimised long-excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. Up to 20 hours of playtime and a handy power bank to keep your devices charged to keep the party going all night.

Harvey Norman €159

Hifiman Sundara Over-Ear Headphones

For budding audiophiles, the Sundara headphones offer exceptional sound quality and value for money. Bring your music to life with these beautifully crafted headphones this Christmas.

€349 hifihut.ie

Meze Audio 99 Classics

If you love music, treat yourself to these beautiful, hand-crafted wired headphones offering style and great sound quality alike. With a focus on using high-quality, sustainable materials, every part of the 99 Classics is replaceable – meaning they will last you a lifetime while also being environmentally friendly.

Amazon.co.uk €335