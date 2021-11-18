Focusrite Scarlett Studio bundle: The next big hit starts here

Consider the phenomenal success of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas who recorded and produced their first album in his bedroom. From humble beginnings to international stardom the first steps require some basic equipment.

I’ve been testing the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Studio bundle which includes everything you need to start recording the next big hit.

The Interface

Focusrite Scarlette 2i2 Studio Bundle comes with everything you need to get started. Pic: Focusrite.

At the heart of the Studio bundle is the Scarlett 2i2 3rd gen, which is an audio interface that features two dual-purpose XLR/jack inputs which can be switched between line or instrument levels via buttons on the front panel. Each of the inputs has dials for gain.

Focusrite Scarlette 2i2 with 'Air' buttons. Pic: Noel Campion.

Both inputs also have ‘Air’ buttons which Focusrite says will make your guitars and vocals sound instantly brighter and more spacious, giving them a lustrous, studio-grade sheen. ‘Air’ emulates the technology of the same name from Focusrite’s legendary ISA professional studio preamplifier.

You can use two mics or two instruments or a mixture of both. Using both inputs together is ideal for jam sessions or if you want to play and sing at the same time.

There’s also a handy direct monitor button that bypasses your computer volume levels. The monitoring levels for your speakers and headphones are separate, so it’s simple to record someone else while they listen to their own music with their own headphones.

Focusrite Scarlette 2i2 Studio Bundle. Pic: Focusrite.

The Scarlett 2i2 is bus-powered using the USB-C port on the back and when connected to a PC, notebook or even USB-C iPad, the supplied cable will both power the interface and transfer data, so no external power is required.

Around the back of the Scarlett 2i2 is a Kensington locking point as well as the USB-C port and two line outputs for left and right speakers.

All of the buttons feel positive to push and the knobs are smooth with just the right amount of resistance. The case is protected by an attractive anodised casing in a scarlet red colour.

Software

On the computer side, you need the software to edit, mix and produce the sound and to get you started, Focusrite supply you with lots of software tools including Avid Pro Tools | First Focusrite Creative Pack: hundreds of virtual instrument sounds, 500MB of loops, and great-sounding effects. Ableton Live Lite: industry-leading music-making software. Three Month Splice Sounds Subscription: Get access to millions of high-quality, royalty-free one-shots, loops, and presets, with new releases daily.

Focusrite Scarlette 2i2 with direct monitoring. Pic: Noel Campion.

XLN Audio Addictive Keys: Access one of four virtual keyboards when you register your first piece of Focusrite or Novation hardware.

Softube Time and Tone Bundle: three of Softube’s world-class reverb, delay and distortion plug-ins, and an easy-to-use mastering tool.

Focusrite Red Plug-in Suite: accurately models our classic Red 2 equaliser and Red 3 compressor.

Focusrite Plug-in Collective: receive free versions of the most innovative software, as well as benefit from discounts.

Microphone

Focusrite Scarlette 2i2 Studio Bundle. Pic: Focusrite.

For most of my testing, I used my iPad Pro and Garage Band. The ability to record on a powerful device like the iPad Pro is amazing which is able to power the Scarlett 2i2 for hours of recording with no need to be plugged in. I could have used a laptop or my PC but they have loud fans and the CM25 MkIII condenser mic is incredibly sensitive. The latter is great for detailed studio-quality recordings of up to 24-bit/192 kHz but only if you can record in a quiet space.

The CM25 MkIII is plug-and-play with no buttons or switches. In vocals and acoustic guitar, it was able to capture excellent detail in a balanced and neutral way. The mic’s quality was far better than I was expected considering the price of the studio bundle. In my limited experience, it’s superior to many of the more budget podcast-centric options available.

Headphone

Focusrite Scarlette 2i2 with HP60 Mkiii headphones. Pic: Noel Campion.

The Studio bundle also comes with HP60 Mkiii closed-back headphones. These are good enough for their intended purpose and being closed-back, they don’t leak sound that could be picked up by the mic. You also get a quality three-metre XLR microphone cable and an adaptor to connect the CM25 MkIII to a mic stand. One slight omission from the bundle is a pop guard which is essential but can be bought for less than €10 in all sorts of shapes and sizes.

The HP60 is not a neutral set of headphones for making high-end mixes, but given the package price, they’re well balanced. Their weight and build quality are good and I found them to be extremely comfortable to wear for hours at a time.

Verdict

The Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Studio bundle 3rd Gen is astonishingly easy to set up and use. The flexibility to use it with everything from a USB-C based iPad to high-end PCs or Macs means it will always be useful.

The mic and XLR cables are great and the headphones get the job done. For those looking to dip their feet in home recording and are not sure where to start, the Studio bundle has you covered.

€249 from Thomann