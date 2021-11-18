Apple to launch self-service repair scheme

Apple to launch self-service repair scheme

The new Self Service Repair scheme will begin next year in the US, with more countries to follow in 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 06:48
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Apple is to begin enabling customers to carry out their own device repairs by allowing access to Apple genuine parts and tools.

The new Self Service Repair scheme will begin next year in the US, with more countries to follow in 2022, with parts first available for the iPhone 12 and 13 ranges.

The technology giant said the new service would allow those who are comfortable with completing their own repairs the opportunity to do so, with the first stage of the programme offering repair parts for the iPhone display, battery and camera.

As part of the scheme, Apple will launch a new Self Service Repair Online Store from which customers will be able to order replacement parts and any tools required, with those who return used parts for recycling given credit towards their purchase.

The company said the new store would offer more than 200 individual parts and tools.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said.

“In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

Until now, only Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) and Independent Repair Providers had access to the parts, tools and manuals that will be available as part of the new scheme.

Apple said the scheme is aimed at individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronics and said that visiting an Apple-certified professional would be the safest and most reliable way to get a repair for the vast majority of its customers.

Read More

Device created to help dogs call their owners could ease pet separation anxiety

More in this section

Device created to help dogs call their owners could ease pet separation anxiety Device created to help dogs call their owners could ease pet separation anxiety
Cork engineer Ann Kelleher appointed executive vice president of Intel in US Cork engineer Ann Kelleher appointed executive vice president of Intel in US
Age Appropriate Design Code UK experts ‘finding 15 times as much child abuse material online as a decade ago’
repairPlace: UK
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon to stop accepting UK Visa credit cards from January

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices