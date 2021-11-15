Cork engineer Ann Kelleher appointed vice president of Intel

The UCC graduate holds one of the most senior roles in the global technology world
Ann Kelleher is responsible for the research, development and deployment of next-generation silicon technologies.

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 21:23
Alan Healy

Cork woman Dr Ann Kelleher has been appointed executive vice president at the Intel Corporation.

As general manager of technology development, Ms Kelleher is responsible for the research, development and deployment of next-generation silicon technologies at the chipmaking giant.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger made the announcement this afternoon pointing to Ms Kelleher's recent contributions including the turnaround of the company's technology development organisation over the past year.

From Macroom, Ms Kelleher received a bachelor’s degree in 1987 and a master’s degree in 1989 in electrical engineering from UCC. In 1993 she became the first-ever woman to receive a PhD from the National Microelectronics Research Centre (NMRC) which is now a part of the Tyndall National Institute. She joined Intel in 1996.

Previously, Kelleher was general manager of Manufacturing and Operations, where she oversaw Intel’s worldwide manufacturing operations. Before that, she served as co-general manager of the technology and manufacturing group.

Ms Kelleher's appointment comes at a critical moment for chip manufacturing. A global shortage of the essential devices has impacted the manufacturing and supply of new vehicles, computer game consoles, smartphones, medical devices and impacted a myriad of other sectors.

