Chip shortage to run into 2022, says Apple supplier FoxConn

Apple supplier Foxconn has forecast that the global chip shortage would run into the second half of 2022 and its fourth-quarter revenue for electronics, including smartphones, would fall more than 15%.

Chairman Liu Young-way said that Foxconn was cautious about its 2022 revenue outlook, citing uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, inflation, geopolitical tensions, and supply chains.

Earlier, Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported a 20% jump in third-quarter profit.

"If not for supply shortages, prospects for the fourth quarter could have been better," Liu said, adding that supply of power-management chips remained tight and a global chip crunch could last longer than his previous forecast of the second quarter.

"Regarding next year's prospects, we will be relatively cautious in our outlook," Liu said.

A year-long shortage of chips, initially due to sky-rocketing demand for smartphones and personal gadgets during the pandemic, spilled into the auto industry and disrupted production at companies ranging from Apple to GM.

Foxconn previously said it felt only a small impact from the crisis, but had cautioned that rising Covid-19 cases in Asia could hurt its supply chain.

Analysts had said they expected robust iPhone sales boosted Foxconn's business in the third quarter, and the company secured more than 75% of assembly orders, including those for the latest iPhone 13. But they cautioned that supply-chain problems could mute any further near-term increase in orders at Foxconn.

Apple said, last month, that supply-chain woes cost it $6bn (€5.25bn) in sales in the July-September quarter and that this would worsen during the year-end holiday period.

Foxconn said it expects its electronic-vehicle (EV) business to make a contribution to revenue in the third quarter of 2022, when it could start production in the US in a partnership with Lordstown Motors, at the soonest.

Liu said he was looking to build more EV partnerships with companies in places including the Middle East, India, and Europe to "serve the local markets", but did not elaborate.

Foxconn has deepened its efforts to become a major player in EVs, including announcing deals to build cars with US startup Fisker.

Shares in Foxconn closed 1.4% higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.4% gain in the broader market.