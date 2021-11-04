EKSA headset is great for low latency wireless gaming

If you’re into gaming, good headphones are essential and there are some specific features that hardcore gamers will look out for that won’t matter as much if you only want them to listen to music. Low latency is top on the list of must-haves in gaming peripherals especially for those who play competitively and that’s why many hardcore gamers will opt for wired headphones.

Wireless headphones have improved a lot over the years and latency on headphones like the ESKA E910 prove that you can have it all without the need for wires.

Most wireless headphones use either Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz but the E910 uses 5.8Ghz via a USB dongle.

Compared with other 2.4GHz wireless headphones, the E910 delivers a low latency of 15ms and a transmission distance of 15 meters. 5.8GHz can support up to 1300mbps and it doesn't interfere with any other frequency. No drivers are required, just plug in the 5.8 GHz transmitter dongle and play.

Design

The E910 weighs in at 304 grams so it’s relatively light. They have super-soft memory foam ear cups and headband and I had no problem wearing them for long periods while watching movies or playing intensive online battles.

Each side has a metal grille backing with a red ESKA logo lit up behind it. The headband is adjustable to suit most head sizes using a ratchet-style adjustment system.

On the left side are the volume dial, mic mute and power button as well as a USB-C port for charging the headset using the supplied cable. Here you’ll also find the retractable but not detachable, flexible boom mic with a unidirectional microphone.

On the inside of each ear cup is bright red with a large L and R. The headband is very flexible but you can’t turn the ear cups much to make them smaller for packing away in a rucksack or bag. However, it does come with a nice soft drawstring pouch and a headphone stand. The latter is light and make of plastic but it’s nice to see it included in the box.

The headphones are black apart from the red logo and inside padding but the overall design aesthetic doesn’t scream gamer too loudly although I wish there was a way to turn off the red lights on the logo.

Features

The headset features 7.1 surround sound, which can be toggled on or off by pressing the power button. However, this feature only works on a PC when you download the ESKA 7.1 software. The software is basic but offers a customisable 10-band EQ as well as presets for both 7.1 and standard stereo sound.

Playing games like Cyberpunk 2077 and COD Black Ops using the 7.1 mode makes for an enjoyable and immersive experience. Of course, you can tweak the EQ to suit the genre of game you are playing too which is great.

The virtual 7.1 surround sound works great for watching movies or TV shows but again, it only works on a PC.

I only tested the E910 on a gaming PC but it will also work on Xbox and PlayStation controllers as well as Nintendo Switch and other mobile devices by plugging the supplied 3.5mm audio cable into the transmitter and plugging that into a USB power source, providing wireless audio on virtually any device.

Verdict

If you’re into PC gaming and have a variety of consoles too, the E910 makes a lot of sense. Battery life is up to 10 hours (70% volume) which should be enough for most gamers. Sound quality is excellent for games and moves but only okay for music.

Visit EKSA for more information