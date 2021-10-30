Mocking Meta: Facebook’s virtual reality name-change prompts backlash

Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD— Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021
Nobody asked for this new Facebook feature pic.twitter.com/18pHZUX3Ej— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 28, 2021
Author and science vlogger Hank Green wrote: “And it was on that day that ‘that’s so meta’ went from being an interesting observation to a devastating insult.”
Changing name to Meat— Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 28, 2021
BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter— Twitter (@Twitter) October 28, 2021