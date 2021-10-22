Tim Cook hails power of education as Apple marks Europe Code Week

Tim Cook hails power of education as Apple marks Europe Code Week

Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple, during a visit to Woodberry Down Primary School, north London (Yui Mok/PA)

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 07:09
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Apple boss Tim Cook has stressed the importance of education being “the great equaliser” in society, as he marked Europe Code Week by meeting teachers from across the UK and Ireland.

The iPad maker’s chief executive has spoken virtually to teachers from England, Scotland and Ireland about how they have used Apple devices and its coding curriculum with pupils in their classrooms.

The tech giant has a catalogue of teaching tools available around digital skills and coding and is using Europe Code Week to encourage teachers to take part in its Inclusive App Design activity with their students, a lesson where they are tasked with turning an idea to boost inclusion and accessibility into an app.

The EU-backed event is designed to encourage more people to get involved with computer coding and boost their digital literacy, and Apple has partnered with the European Commission this year to promote its in-class tools and lesson plans.

“We believe strongly that education is the great equaliser, so to play a role in helping give people an equal opportunity to do well in life (is important), it’s ingrained in the DNA of the company,” he told the PA news agency.

“One of the first goals that Apple had was to put a Mac in every classroom, and we’ve gone way in front of that at this point.

“But even back then, it was so clear to people at Apple that education was so fundamental and so profound in lifting humanity, and it remains with us today.”

After hearing from the teachers about their experiences with Apple tools and their pupils’ response to them, Mr Cook told PA it was “great to see” students picking up problem-solving and critical thinking skills as a result of the lessons.

“Kids are naturally curious about technology, and so there’s this engagement and excitement element of learning to code that makes it probably easier in some ways, and much more exciting, to learn these other (life) skills, and do it without knowing you’re doing it,” he said.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook (Niall Carson/PA)

The company recently expanded its coding curriculum to include younger primary school children, meaning resources were now available for pupils from reception-age upwards.

“We try hard and we just keep developing new curriculum; like this year we had the Early Learners programmes, we have an inclusive app design programme that really focuses on how you make apps for everyone, whether it’s somebody who’s visually impaired or hearing impaired, or has a motor skill issue,” Mr Cook said.

“So all of these things are important and then we also have the App Design Journal, which is focusing on helping students solve a problem that’s in their school or in their community, to help give them a sense of purpose to the world and we’re going to take it further every year.”

The Apple boss also spoke about the firm’s role in education during the pandemic, revealing that he had been acutely aware of how important its devices had been for students and teachers during lockdown when schools were closed and millions were forced to turn to remote learning and pledged to continue providing gadgets to help.

“We feel the responsibility of that, and we’re trying to make as many products as we can and to get those out to people so they’re really accessible to as many students as possible,” he said.

More in this section

Trump Investigation-Golf Course Donald Trump announces launch of his own social media site
Facebook stock Facebook fined €60m over handling of Giphy takeover probe
Facebook outage Facebook ‘planning company rebrand’ to reflect future plans
CookPlace: UK
Facebook stock

Facebook to pay French publishers for news content

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices