iStorage Diskashur M², fast external storage to keep your data safe

We live in a complex and challenging world where our data is valuable but incredibly vulnerable. For some, keeping their information safe is critical and if it were to find its way into the wrong hands it could be catastrophic. However, keeping your data safe at a time where data crime is so prevalent isn’t always easy. There are so many convenient ways to store your data but most of them are far from secure. I’ve been trialling a portable SSD system from iStorage that promises to keep your information safe and secure with no skills necessary by the end-user.

Design

iStorage Diskashur M2 with number pad to input PIN code. Pic: Noel Campion.

The Diskashur M² comes with a small metal sleeve that fully protects it from damage if you drop it or even dunk it in water (IP68 certified). IStorage says it can withstand the weight of a 2.7-ton vehicle or a 4-meter drop onto a concrete surface.

The enclosure for the SSD itself is also metal and features a USB Micro-B port on the top, 12 soft rubber buttons on the front with three small LED lights above the keypad. The base has a shiny chrome finish with a large rubber seal to ensure the drive is kept safe from any ingress of water or dust when it’s inserted into its metal sleeve.

This makes the drive very robust but you also get a carry case that includes an inner pouch to keep the supplied cables. These are required to connect it to a PC, Mac or other USB-C devices such as iPads and Android tablets.

Setup

iStorage Diskashur M2. Pic: Noel Campion.

The simplicity of the Diskashur M² is one of the things that impresses me the most. There’s no need to install encryption software or special programs to use it. However, it does need to be initialised the first time you use it. This is one of those rare occasions where I had to actually read the instructions. To be fair, there’s very little to it other than plugging it into your computer, pressing the correct buttons and initial PIN code which you’ll find in the manual.

After the initial setup, you can set your own personal code, between 7 and 15 numbers long.

The pad includes a shift button to expand the number possibilities, while incremental and repetition sequences are not permitted.

All files saved on the disk are AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encrypted, making them effectively inaccessible to anyone without the correct code. The Diskashur M² incorporates common criteria EAL 5+ (hardware certified) secure microprocessor so even if the device was stolen, thieves couldn’t just take it apart and remove the SSD to recover the data from it.

To unlock the drive you have to press the button with the ‘key’ symbol then your code and then the same button again.

You can use the Diskashur M² as a normal external drive but as soon as the computer is turned off or goes to sleep, the drive will automatically lock itself and you’ll need to go through the process of unlocking it before you can use it again.

Administration

iStorage Diskashur M2. Pic: Noel Campion.

The initial setup is for admins who can then create independent users and admin PINs for other users. You can also create a one-time user recovery PIN or a self-destruct PIN that executes a Crypto-Erase on the drive (deletes the encryption key), deletes all specified PINs, and makes all data on the disk permanently unreadable.

If you enter your code incorrectly ten times, that code will be deleted and then the drive can only be accessed by using the admin PIN code. If you get that wrong ten times the drive will be rendered useless.

Speed isn’t everything

The iStorage says the Diskashur M² has a read and write speed of up to 370MB/s. The best I was able to achieve using CrystalDiskMark 8 was a read speed of 340MB/s and a write speed of 322MB/s. These aren’t blazingly fast read/write speeds but it’s more than fit for the purposes of the intended users. This is not a drive for those who need an external drive to edit 4K video directly from.

Verdict

The iStorage Diskashur M² is a simple yet effective external SSD that does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s small and robust and can be taken with you anywhere, is easy to use — as long as you don’t forget your PIN code. It’s available in 120GB, 240GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes.

iStoreage Diskashur M² starts at €154 for 120GB and €299 for the 1TB tested in this review. See iStorage for more.

