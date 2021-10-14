Oppo announces global launch of ColorOS 12

Unlike so many other smartphone manufacturers that are so slow to release updates to the latest version of Android OS, Oppo is one of the first to announce its timeline for Android 12 rollout across most of its recent smartphones.

Oppo says ColorOS 12 will introduce an all-new inclusive UI with smoother performance and features to boost everyday productivity.

Inclusivity at the core

Providing an inclusive, customisable user experience for Oppo users around the world, ColorOS 12 builds on Oppo’s Infinite Design concept. With softer icons, animations and frameworks which adapt to different languages and cultures, Oppo says its ColorOS 12 will provide a highly personalised experience for users.

A seamless experience to power productivity

Oppo says it has made advancements in addressing lags and stutters during prolonged usage, achieving only a 2.75% system ageing rate in 3 years in their lab test and an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.

Maximising productivity, ColorOS 12.1 won’t be available until Q1. 2022 offers features including FlexDrop, PC Connect and 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens to optimise work-life balance.

Privacy is a priority

ColorOS 12 allows users to take control of their privacy by providing improved security features from Android 12 including Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators.

With privacy as a top priority, Oppo has improved data compliance by guaranteeing that user data is held in local servers, saved in a non-plain text format and transmitted using a proprietary protocol.

Oppo says they use privacy certifications from organisations such as ePrivacy and ISO2701 when filing data to ensure user data is held in a secure, compliant way.

ColorOS 12 Rollout Plan

The Oppos Find X3 Pro 5G will be the first handset to get the new update in December of this year. The Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G, Find X3 Lite 5G, Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno4 Pro 5G will be some of the first devices to get the update from the first half of 2022.

Rollouts will continue on additional devices through the rest of 2021 and 2022 and Oppo says it is aiming to bring ColorOS 12 to over 110 models with 150m users worldwide.