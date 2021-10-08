Facebook 'aware' of people 'having trouble' accessing apps as Instagram outage reported 

Facebook has said it is aware that people having trouble accessing its apps and products.

It is the second time in a week that there has been an outage at Facebook.

The company took to Twitter to say that it is working to get things back to normal.

Facebook tweeted: “aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram also said it is also aware of an issue.

"We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix," the company said in a tweet.

According to DownDetector.ie, a site that tracks reported outages, more than 2,000 people reported that Instagram was down shortly before 8pm.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went offline on Monday for more than five hours in a major outage.

The company said it was caused by an error during a routine maintenance job.

Billions of the platforms’ users had been left unable to get online on Monday by the fault, which the company said was “an outage caused not by malicious activity, but an error of our own making”

More to follow...