Sennheiser CX Plus true wireless earphones now with active noise cancellation

During the summer I reviewed the Sennheiser CX and I loved them for their excellent sound quality but they lacked ANC, a feature that some can live without. However, for others, ANC is a must-have and so Sennheiser has released an updated version of the CX with all the same greatness of the CX but now with ANC.

Design

Sennheiser CX Plus. Photo: Noel Campio.

The CX Plus look almost identical to the CX although there are subtle differences in the case and earbuds themselves. The CX Plus have four brass contacts on each earbud with four corresponding pins in the charging case — the CX has two. The larger outer contacts are magnets and as a result, the CX Plus earbuds are less likely to fall out of the case thanks to stronger magnets. I was easily able to eject the CX buds by flicking the case with the lid open whereas the Plus required a lot more effort. This means that if the case falls on the ground the buds are not going to fly out as easily.

Sennheiser CX Plus. Photo: Noel Campion.

The only other visual difference I could see is the outer pad on the CX Plus are shiny with a grey Sennheiser logo rather than the matte and black of the CX. Overall, the case and earbuds look more like the older CX400s although the CX Plus are smaller.

Fit and feel

Sennheiser CX Plus. Photo: Noel Campion.

The CX Plus come with four different silicone ear tips and finding the correct size for your ears is essential for comfort and sound quality. Once I found the right silicone ear tip for my ears the comfort is excellent. However, for the best ANC performance, I did what Sennheiser suggest which is to twist and push in each earbud to ensure the best seal. This works a treat to improve the effectiveness of ANC but is a little less comfortable over long listening sessions.

Sennheiser CX Plus. Photo: Noel Campion.

With a good fit comes optimal sound quality as well as a more secure fit — I never felt like the earbuds were ever going to fall out regardless of what activity I was engaged in.

Features

Sennheiser CX Plus. Photo: Noel Campion.

The headline feature is active noise cancellation but you’re also getting Sennheisers 7m TrueResponse transducer, for excellent audio quality and bass response.

I was impressed by how much the CX Plus is able to dampen background sounds, especially those in the bass frequencies. I was barely able to hear the taps on my noisy mechanical keyboard with ANC on and music playing at 60% volume. Comparing the CX Plus ANC to the AirPods Pro I would say the Plus did a better job overall and even equalled the nearly twice as expensive Sennheiser Momentum 2s.

Transparent Hearing allows you to hear your own voice during calls and it’s one of the best I’ve used. It sounds natural and can help you stay connected to your surroundings without having to remove the earbuds from your ears.

Sennheiser CX Plus. Photo: Noel Campion.

You also get Sennheiser Control app support that allows you to customise the excellent touch controls, update the firmware, change EQ settings or set prompts to voice and tone, voice only, tone only or off.

The latest Bluetooth 5.2 is supported and includes SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX adaptive audio codecs. I experienced no issues during testing and the CX Plus connects almost instantly.

While the case isn’t waterproof you do get IPX4 splash resistance that’s good enough to keep the buds protected from light rain and sweat.

The app allows you to see the Bluetooth devices that have been saved and paired with the CX Plus but you can only stream from one device at a time.

Smart pause is a feature that wasn’t present on the CX but it’s nice to see it included on the CX Plus. It will pause playback when you take the earbuds out and resume play when you put them back in. If you don’t like this you can disable it in the app.

Battery Life

The battery life does take a hit if you enable ANC but you can get up to 24 hours combined with the case. There’s a USB-C cable in the box for charging but like the CX, there’s no support for wireless charging.

Sound

The CX Plus provide a reasonably open soundstage for earbuds and a balanced tonal range. The bass is powerful and ever-present with an impactfulness not often heard in earphones in this price range. If you prefer a little less or even more bass you can tweak it in the EQ setting in the app as well as the mids and highs.

The mids are a little subdued with a warmth and smoothness that doesn’t get irritating. The highs are similar and although I’d prefer a little more brightness, they make for easy listening. The overall sound is nicely balanced with no audible gaps in the frequency range.

Verdict

The Sennheiser CX Plus provide excellent performance in all the main categories including sound quality, ANC performance and price. If you’re only interested in sound quality and don’t care about ANC then the CX are a bargain but if ANC is an essential feature then the CX Plus are easy to recommend, especially at their price point.

Sennheiser CX Plus €159 harveynorman.ie