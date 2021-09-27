Delay to Apple iPhone 13 deliveries amid supply chain delays and strong demand

Customers who had pre-ordered the new models online could have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about two weeks for the base iPhone 13
The first customers enter the Apple Store in Regent Street, central London, as the new Apple iPhone 13 went on sale in the UK last Friday.

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 14:36
Aniruddha Ghosh and Nivedita Balu

Apple's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said.

The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. But this year, it is also shining a light on supply chain issues plaguing technology companies ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Analysts at JP Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about two weeks for the base iPhone 13.

In the US, which accounts for over a third of iPhone shipments, the delivery time for the iPhone 13 series was 19 to 34 days in the second week, compared with seven to 20 days in the first week, both greater than the lead times for the iPhone 12 Series.

"While admittedly part of the expansion in the lead times is on account of the supply chain constraints, we still find the material increase in the lead time in Week 2 relative to Week 1 as an indicator of the robust demand for upgrades, likely exceeding low investor expectations into the launch," JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said.

Apple's partners Verizon, Vodafone UK and Best Buy cited high demand and product supply issues in replies to customers on Twitter. 

Reuters

