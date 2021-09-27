Delay to Apple iPhone 13 deliveries amid supply chain delays and strong demand

Apple's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said.

The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. But this year, it is also shining a light on supply chain issues plaguing technology companies ahead of the holiday shopping season.