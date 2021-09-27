Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones are high quality but with a price to match

I recently reviewed the Klipsch T5 II Sport earbuds and said they were one of the best you can buy if you’re into sports and activities. However, if you’re more interested in style and audio quality then the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones are worth a look.

Design

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC Earphones in Gunmetal finish.

Klipsch is synonymous with high-end audio and the T5 II ANC continues the heritage in quality but also style. Everything from the packaging, ear tips, case and earbuds have been carefully designed for those who enjoy a premium device.

I received the gunmetal version of the T5 II ANC and it feels a lot heavier than most cases but looks stunning. Some may not like this but I love the look and feel which is both solid and stylish. The case looks a lot like a Zippo lighter right down to the size opening.

The case has a flat bottom with a soft rubber base. I love that this can sit on a desk in the upright position and despite the metal case, it supports being wirelessly charged. The solid lid has a satisfying clink when you open and close it but don’t do what I did and try and flick the lid open like you would with a zippo lighter. The magnets holding the earbuds in aren’t strong enough to withstand the force — the result was two earbuds flying across the room.

The lid opens from left to right and there’s a white 'L' and red 'R' on the inside of the case to indicate where each bud should go. Right in front of these are three indicator LEDs to show approximate battery level. Around the back is a USB-C charging port for fast charging.

The buds stay consistent with the case design with a gunmetal finish that surrounds the centre button/pad on each bud. The mostly plastic construction looks good in the ear and features a silver Klipsch logo which will please fans of the brand.

Controls

Each bud has a physical button but these are not touch-sensitive. By default, if you press the left bud to toggle between ANC on, ANC off, and Transparency mode. The left controls volume — press twice for volume up and three times for volume down. On the right, a single press will pause/play and a triple and double press will skip a track.

On the right earbud, a single tap answers an incoming call, and other tap or hold combinations can place a call on hold, end a call, mute the mic, or switch between calls.

While I like the physical control I did find that at times I would press the left button to change volume and end up changing ANC modes. However, you can customise the controls via the Klipsch Connect app by choosing from a list of what each gesture does. I changed the volume up to double-press and volume down to press once on the left and that worked much better for me.

Additional controls include the ability to use head gestures to skip a track or reject a call by either nodding or shaking your head three times (in beta right now). Perhaps this will work well with updates but I had very little success with it and just stuck with the normal controls.

ANC modes

You can adjust the strength of active noise cancellation and transparency via sliders in the app. I found the ANC was effective at reducing the noise around me and although it’s not class-leading, it’s better than average for high-end earphones. The transparency mode is good but doesn’t offer the same natural sound you’d get from the AirPods Pro which I consider to be the benchmark for this.

I love that you can enable an option that will turn on ANC automatically when listening to music and activate transparency mode on calls. This is time-saving and convenient especially if you’re doing something active like cycling.

Features

The earbuds are IPX4 so light rain or sweat won’t be an issue although this does not extend to the case. The T5 II ANC are the world's first True Wireless headphones integrated with Dirac HD, an audio technology that optimises sound performance digitally for clearer, richer and more balanced sound. This can be turned off if you don’t like it in the app but I loved the way it sounded and just left it on.

You can also use the five-band EQ if you prefer to customise the sound profile or just chose from a list of presets.

One thing that’s missing is the sensors that detect when you take out the buds and then automatically pause playback. I don’t see this as a deal-breaker but it’s worth noting.

The T5 II is equipped with 5.8mm dynamic speakers with a frequency range of 10Hz to 19kHz. They also support Bluetooth 5.0 and AAC and SBC sound codecs, but there’s no support for Qualcomm’s AptX.

Battery performance

The battery life is estimated to be around 7 hours (or 5 hours with ANC on), with the case holding an extra 21 hours (or 15 hours with ANC activated), however, your mileage may vary depending on your volume levels. In my experience, this is more than enough to get me through a week with heavy use.

Audio performance

When it comes to audio quality the T5 II ANC deliver. Like any good earphone, it’s essential that you find the best fitting ear tip which will ensure a good seal for better ANC performance but also overall audio quality. For most of the review, I had Dirac HD sound turned because I love the extra clarity and wider soundstage it rendered. I use Qobuz to stream hi-res audio and was able to enjoy the detail and resolution that streaming services is able to provide.

The bass is powerful and doesn't get distorted at higher volumes. The highs are crisp with lots of detail and instrument separation is distinct and clear. The mids are rich, balanced and slightly warm but you can tweak this in the EQ to your liking.

Verdict

The Klipsch T5 II ANC earphones are a luxurious set of buds that will appeal to fans of the brand and music lovers alike. However, they’re not inexpensive and there are a lot of great options in this price category.

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC Earphones €349



