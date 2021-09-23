Mu6 Ring air conduction open-ear headset is ideal for being out and about

The Mu6 Ring is an interesting headphone that doesn’t cover or fit in your ear canal but instead uses an air-conducting wireless ear speaker. The futuristic-looking design uses an innovative structure to position the focus of the speaker towards the wearer’s ears, allowing them to hear external noises while remaining aware of their surroundings.

Design

The Mu6 Ring looks a lot like a hairband that you wear around the back of your neck. The ends of the band can twist and turn down in front of your ears with the speakers pointing directly at your ear canals.

The open-air design means that one size fits all and you don’t have to worry about your ears getting sore from prolonged use or getting too warm.

I also like that you can wear the Ring around your neck when you’re not using them for safekeeping which is great because you can’t really put them into your trouser pockets like you would standard earbuds. In fact, you can still use them in this position and still hear your music as long as you’re in a quiet environment. Of course, the sound isn’t as good as when they’re closer to your ears but it does work.

Comfort and fit

The universal fit should make the Mu6 Ring comfortable to wear, but I found the clamping force to be a tag too much and after a while, I could feel some discomfort. This force ensures a secure fit and means there’s no fear of them falling off easily even when running or doing other strenuous activities.

Perhaps my break-in period should have been longer but it’s something to be aware of all the same. To be fair, I found that playing around with the position of the headband helped reduce the pressure.

There are slots in the front to allow glasses frames to fit under the headband. This works great on normal glasses but not so much with my sunglasses that have large frames.

Features

The Ring features Bluetooth 5.0 and I never had any issues with connectivity. Battery life is also excellent with over 10 hours from a single charge and up to 200 hours standby time — If you forget to power them down, they will turn off after 10 minutes.

On the right side is a rubber flap that protects the micro-USB port that’s used to charge the headphones. I’m sure this is not USB-C to keep the costs down but I would have preferred the latter.

There are built-in mics and the call quality was fine and I had no problems hearing callers.

There are no touch controls — instead, there’s a multifunction button on the right side. This is a rocker button that allows you to turn up the volume by pressing the front and turn down the volume by pressing the back. Pressing and holding will allow you to skip tracks and manage calls.

Sound

The sound quality is surprisingly good but don’t expect the same experience you’d get with good earbuds. The open-air speaker design provides a wide stereo soundstage that I find appealing and there’s excellent resolution and clarity. Bass is present and you can clearly hear it but it’s subtle rather than powerful.

Verdict

The real benefit of headphones like the Mu6 Ring is the ability to hear your surroundings. This is a major plus for those who like to wear headphones when out and about and need to be aware of potential dangers around them. If you really want quality audio and features like ANC to block out the world around you then these are not for you.

Available from amazon.co.uk €85