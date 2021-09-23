Huawei MateBook X Pro (2021) — same design, more powerful hardware

This year’s revision of the Huawei MateBook X Pro doesn’t break the mould of what was already a gorgeous design and stunning 13.9-inch touchscreen display with slim bezels. The latest update includes a bump in processor and other minor tweaks which may not be enough to entice owners of the 2020 model to upgrade.

Design

Comparing last year's model to the 2021 edition of the Matebook X Pro it’s hard to see differences. The most obvious visual difference I could see is the logo on the lid which is now much larger.

You still get the ultra-thin lid, large touchpad, the convenient fingerprint reader built into the power button and you can still open the lid with one hand. Also, the air cooling vent port on the base is slightly longer now which means it can shift more air to keep the system cooler.

The new MateBook X Pro is available in grey and emerald green but not the silver colour from last year.

The thin bezels enhance the sleek look of this laptop but as a result, the 720p webcam is hidden under a key in the centre of the top of the keyboard. This is a pretty cool way to hide the camera for privacy and convenience but many will not find the viewing angle flattering and the image quality is nothing special either.

Hardware

The new 2021 edition gets a speed boost thanks to the 11th generation of the Intel Core i7 processor. One of my biggest complaints with the 2020 edition was how hot the base got under load. It used to get uncomfortable on my lap when editing in Lightroom. This issue has been dramatically improved with a new cooling system with dual fans.

My loan unit came with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. There’s also a base model with a Core i5-1135G7 CPU and a 512GB SSD.

The intel i7 provides a generous speed bump in performance over the previous 10th gen found in last year’s model.

My benchmark results bore this out but in everyday use, I could see the extra speed. While this isn’t really a gaming laptop I was able to play games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider with an average of 30 fps with the resolution and graphics turned down.

Not surprisingly, a laptop as thin as this doesn't have a massive I/O port selection. However, you do get two USB Type-C ports on the left side as well as a headphone jack, while the right side holds room for just one USB Type-A port.

In general, I found this more than adequate and the addition of the standard USB-A port means you don’t have to reach for a USB-C hub as often. That being said, there’s no SD card slot but considering this is an ultrabook, I think it’s an acceptable compromise.

The Intel Iris Xe Graphics is a welcome upgrade over last year's Nvidia GeForce MX250 Graphics. In 3D Mark, the 2020 model received a graphics score of 474 while the 2021 MateBook X Pro got 1,463.

Other hardware improvements include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Display

The MateBook X Pro's 13.9-inch, 3:2 aspect ratio, 3000 x 2000-pixel display is bright and features responsive multi-touch. It has good colour accuracy and a screen brightness of 450 nits (typical) which is brighter than many of its competitors.

Everything looks stunning on the display thanks to the high resolution and HDR video support. The display is accurate enough for pro video and photo editing but not critical high-end productions.

The multi-touch LTSP display is glossy and touch is responsive to finger inputs. However, Windows 11 is a bigger step forwards in making it easier to use touch and the MateBook X Pro will be able to upgrade to it for free when it comes out later this year.

Keyboard and touchpad

The keyboard is backlit and to save battery power, it will turn off when not in use after 15 seconds. As soon as you press any key it will turn on again. You can also turn off the backlighting and there are two levels of brightness to choose from.

The keys are fairly quiet and have a good amount of travel for tactile feedback while allowing for fast touch typing.

The touchpad is nice and big and an improvement over last year’s model. It feels more responsive and the physical click is gone and replaced with a vibration motor that Huawei calls Free Touch that mimics a physical click.

The app allows you to change the level of vibration or you can turn it off altogether.

Although some may prefer a much larger touchpad like those found on MacBooks, I think Huawei got the size spot on.

Multimedia

It’s great to see Huawei including a 3.5mm headphone jack along with four speakers and two mics. The speakers provide decent sound quality considering how thin this laptop is but it is lacking power in the bass.

Battery life

Performance on the battery is excellent but far from class-leading and Huawei claims you should be able to get up to 10 hours from the 56 Wh pack. This is three hours less than the 2020 version which has the same battery capacity.

Verdict

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 hasn’t changed much on the outside but the sum of the improvements on the hardware front is significant. The upgrade in graphics is also welcome and not just for games but also apps that can take advantage of the GPU. The display is excellent and can get super bright as well as incredibly dim when required. The 16GB of RAM and fast 1TB of SSD are a killer combination for power users and I love the improvements to the touchpad.

The biggest improvement over last year’s model is that it runs much cooler and is whisper quiet - I rarely heard the fans during the few weeks I was testing it.

Available now from harveynorman.ie €1,949 (currently on offer with a free bag and mouse).