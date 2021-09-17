Spark your creativity with the latest smartphones from Xiaomi

Xiaomi introduced three new smartphones to the Xiaomi 11 family of devices this week: the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and the revamped and sleek Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, all geared to spark creativity among smartphone users.

The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro include a plethora of revolutionary “Cinemagic” filmmaking tools. Gone are the days of bulky and expensive filming equipment; with the Xiaomi 11T Series, aspiring filmmakers can now have access to industry-leading filmmaking gear in the palm of their hands.

The ultra-slim, featherweight Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE might be the ideal choice for people looking for a high-end smartphone with new features that encourage creativity.

HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11T Pro front and back

The Xiaomi 11T Pro — Xiaomi’s first smartphone to launch globally with the company's proprietary 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology. The technology will enable a 100% charge in just 17 minutes. The safety of the battery is guaranteed by a TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification, 34 charging and battery safety features, real-time temperature monitoring, and other measures.

All that while the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform delivers the power needed to propel a plethora of AI features.

Cameras Not only does Xiaomi 11T Pro pack a lot of performance punch, but it also features a powerful triple camera set up with a pro-grade 108MP wide-angle, 2x telemacro, and a 120° ultra-wide angle lens. On top of that, the smartphone boasts impressive computational filmography capabilities with one-click AI Cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10+, allowing users to capture footage with the same smart ISO technology found in digital cameras.

Pro display

The DisplayMate A+ rated 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flat display is equipped with TrueColor, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It showcases over 1 billion colours, boasts 1000 nits of peak brightness, offers up to 480Hz touch sampling rate and is shielded by the strongest Corning Gorilla glass to date — Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Content creation

Xiaomi 11 T.

The Xiaomi 11T triple camera module features a 108MP high-resolution wide-angle, 120° ultra-wide angle, and 2x telemacro camera. The smartphone combines this with its one-click AI cinema modes to distil the tricks of professional cinematographers such as Time Freeze, Magic Zoom and other types of complicated shots into just a single click while the faintest of sounds is brought to life in a cinematic fashion with Audio Zoom.

Whether you’re shooting or editing your very own cinematic footage, Xiaomi 11T keeps up with you throughout your day thanks to a power-efficient MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, a massive 5000mAh battery and 67W wired turbo charging that gets to 100% in only 36 minutes.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will go on pre-order from September 24 with official sales starting on October 1.

8GB+128GB – RRP £599 (€700). There will be an early bird offer of £549 (€645) for those that order before September 26. Customers that also order before October 1 will also get a £50 (€59) discount at checkout.

8GB+256GB – RRP £649 (€760) Xiaomi 11T will go on-sale from October 8.

8GB+128GB – RRP £499 (€586) 8GB+256GB – RRP £549 (€645). There will be an early bird offer of £499 (€586) for those that order before October 10. Customers that also order before October 22 will be able to claim a free Mi Watch.