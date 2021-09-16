Turtle Beach Recon 500 — a mid-tier gaming headset that's well worth the asking price

Turtle Beach says its sole mission is to help gamers play their best — at every level, in every game. Their new Recon 500 gaming headphone feature patented 60mm Eclipse dual drivers — an industry-first design with separate chambers that control low and high frequencies to improve audio detail over a conventional driver. The result of the larger drivers is a wider soundstage for a more realistic gaming experience.

Design

The Recon 500 is available in black or artic camo — my review unit was the former. The matte black design is slick with dark silver accents for a classic look.

The soft fabric ear cups are super comfy and angled towards the front to ensure a good fit over your ears. The headband has an inner stainless steel band and provides a decent amount of adjustability and has a soft faux leather padding where it rests on your head for added comfort. Those who wear glasses won’t have any issues with the ear cups thanks to the softness of the padding.

Along the outside of the headband is the embossed Turtle Beach name. On the right side there’s a Turtle beach logo and on the left is the Turtle Beach name in grey/silver along with a volume dial and 2.5mm socket for the removable mic.

The headset is mostly made from plastics but feels well-built and robust. I had no problem twisting and bending it without fear of it breaking.

I like that the Recon 500 doesn’t scream at you that it’s a gaming headset. There’s no flashing lights or bold colours like you’ll see on a lot of gaming headsets.

A wired connection

The Recon 500 works with PS 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack. Of course, it will work with anything that has a headphone jack including phones and other devices. However, I did have an issue with my desktop PC which has a separate headphone and mic input. Unfortunately, the box doesn’t contain a splitter cable but that won’t be a big deal for most users.

The cable is a little on the short side for desktop PC users but just right for console gamers.

Sound quality

The Recon 500 produces a wide soundstage for an extra sense of space that is particularly good for open-world games like Horizon Dawn or Red Dead Redemption 2. There’s a good level of detail with but it’s light on bass — punchy mid-bass but lacks a little on the lower bass levels. I could clearly hear essential details like footsteps and gunfire.

The Recon 500 doesn’t require charging and doesn’t have any features like ANC. There’s no latency or lag which is one of the reasons many gamers still prefer wired headphones. It’s also worth noting that there’s not much passive noise isolation so if you live in a noisy environment you may want to crank up the volume or choose ANC headphones instead of these.

The mic arm is bendable and can be removed if you don’t need it sticking out of the headphones. There’s also a dedicated mic button to turn it on and off. It does an excellent job of picking up your voice but it does pick up more background sound than I was expecting.

Verdict

The Turtle Beach Recon 500 is a well-built headphone with good sound quality and a fantastic soundstage that will give you a competitive edge. It’s super comfortable for those long gaming sessions and the price easily matches its features.

Available now for €79.99 from Turtle Beach