Trust the best with mechanical keyboard and RGB mouse

In recent years I’ve come to appreciate mechanical keyboards and not just for gaming. However, the biggest barrier for many is the expensive. Enter well-known brand Trust and their latest GTX 863 MAZZ mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting.

RGB lights

Not everyone is into RGB lighting but for those who are the 863 offers 14 different pre-set options. You can switch between the different presets by pressing the 'screen lock' key. Unfortunately, there’s no way of customising the keys with software. I don’t see this as a deal-breaker and I like that you can do it so quickly from the keyboard. However, those who like being able to customise the RGB lighting per key and create individual lighting setups per game or even application won't be able to do this with the 863.

Mechanical keys

The keys are mechanical Outemu RED switches with 50g of trigger force and an actuation point of only 2mm. I really loved using it for fast typing although I prefer a slightly lighter touch. However, for gaming, the extra tactile response is more important and at times the keys felt a little light compared to my Logitec keyboard.

To be fair though, this is an entry-level mechanical keyboard that performs way above its price tag and is highly recommended and not just for those on a budget.

Argos.ie €49.99

Trust GXT 922 Ybar gaming mouse

The sleek Trust GXT 922 Ybar gaming mouse has a full RGB LED lighting design with a comfortable grip and braided cable. To make the most of the Ybar you’ll need to download a small piece of software that will allow you to customise the mouse and fine-tune things like polling rate, DPI and mouse sensitivity. You can create macros and custom profiles and there are 12 lighting effects to choose from including rainbow wave and breathing RGB.

The braided 2.1 m cable provides a good range of motion, and the smooth and low-friction glide pads allow for quick turns on any surface.

Using a fast-tracking optical sensor and customisable DPI settings, you can quickly gear up or down between 200-7200 DPI and the six responsive buttons, including two thumb buttons, ensure seamless operation.

Overall, the GXT 922 Ybar is a good performing mouse with lots of high-end features at an affordable price.

Trust.com €27