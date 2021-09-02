Cork's Everseen partners with US security giant

US business security firm Prosegur is partnering with Cork artificial-intelligence company Everseen aiming to improve physical security in the retail industry and other sectors.

Everseen is already a dominant player with its video software used by some of the world's largest supermarket chains to prevent theft at self-service checkouts.

In announcing its partnership with Prosegur, the two companies will initially roll out retail-specific solutions for retailers focused on their checkouts, parking lots and their supply chain security. In a statement, the companies said their customers will minimise risks and better equip security staff to deal with theft adding real-time alerts that transform artificial-intelligence insights into human action.

“This new partnership will start with giving retailers new AI-strengthened tools to use inside stores as well as in adjacent, fast-growing retail services such as curbside pickup and buy-online-pick-up-in-store,” said Tony D’Onofrio, CEO of Prosegur’s global retail business unit.

“Everseen has an impressive track record of developing AI technologies in retail, and all of us at Prosegur look forward to working together with its team and quickly realizing our joint value proposition across all the sectors that we cover.”

Alan O'Herlihy, founder and CEO of Everseen said: "We look forward to building on Everseen’s proven AI solutions and augmenting Prosegur’s customer base with real-time and actionable intelligence that reduces shrink and improves store operations."

"Prosegur is one of the top three security companies in the world, but the bedrock of this partnership is our shared desire and vision to reinvent the security industry by actively embracing innovative technology solutions.”