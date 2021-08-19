Sennheiser CX True Wireless earphones a win for audio quality

The Sennheiser Momentum 2 are right up there as one of my favourite earphones for sound quality.

The new Sennheiser CX True Wireless earphones lack some of the latter’s features including ANC and wireless charging but they’re no slouch when it comes to the essentials — audio fidelity.

Design

There’s no mistaking the CX for anything except Sennheiser earphones. They share the same design language as the Momentum 2 and CX400 BT. The case is almost identical to the CX400 BT — the only difference I could see is the CX doesn’t have the chrome finish on the Sennheiser logo and there’s no Bluetooth pairing button on the back beside the USB-C charging port.

The same is true of the logo on the outside of each earbud but I actually prefer the subtle finish.

Features

There’s no noise cancellation or transparent modes. This won’t be a big deal to many while being a deal-breaker for others. However, I will say the passive noise isolation is pretty good, as long as you carefully choose the best ear tip to ensure the best seal possible for your ear canals. This isn’t going to be as effective as active noise cancellation but with music playing, it works great in most scenarios. There are four pairs of different-sized silicone ear tips provided, so finding the right fit shouldn’t be a problem.

The CX support AAC, SBC and aptX audio codecs that many other similarly price earbuds don’t as well as the latest Bluetooth 5.2.

The earbuds have an IPX4 rating, which means they’re protected from minor splashes or sweat but not being submerged or rinsed.

Smart Control app support

The CX is supported in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app which can update its firmware. During my testing, I received an update that added the option to customise the controls.

Some of my favourite features include the ability to switch between paired devices right from a list. However, the CX doesn’t allow for two devices to be connected at the same time. A feature that I wish every headphone had is the ability to turn off voice and tone prompts. Some people find these prompts useful but I don’t like the way it interrupts music playback and so love that I can turn it off or just set it to tone.

The CX doesn’t feature ANC but does come with an option called Sidetone which helps you hear your own voice during voice calls. This feature has an adjustable slider from 0% to 100% and while not as good as full-transparency mode, works much better than if it were not there. You can also use a single earbud for calls if that’s your preference.

You can customise the touch controls which is a nice option but I like the default which are the same ones used in other Sennheiser earbuds. Those who don’t like touch controls can choose to turn them off.

There’s also an EQ setting that adjusts the audio balance using unorthodox animated curves. You can change this to a more straightforward fader-based EQ, but the curves and faders only contain three adjustable bands + or - 6db (bass, mids, and treble).

Audio quality

To ensure the best possible sound, you should try all of the supplied ear tips which range in size from extra small to large. After trying them all, I settled on the medium size which gave me the best balance between sound quality and comfort.

The first thing you’ll notice when listening to music on the CX earphones is the thumping bass, which is distinctive even at lower volumes while not getting too muddy at maximum loudness. The mids are rich while the highs are crisp and clean offering excellent detail. The soundstage is pleasantly open for a set of closed-back earbuds.

I did most of my testing on an iPhone using Qobuz to stream HiRes audio files for the best possible quality. I also did some streaming on an Android device but the results while listening to the same tracks on Qobuz were indistinguishable to my ears.

Verdict

The Sennheiser's CX True Wireless earphones may lack some of the high-end features found in flagship earphones like the Momentum 2 or Sony WF-1000XM4, but where it really matters — sound quality — they’re terrific.

Battery life is also solid at nine hours from the buds and a total of 27 hours when you include the case. The Smart Control app enhances the user experience by adding useful features and the touch controls are intuitive and responsive.

The lack of ANC, wireless charging, and a proper transparency mode are must-haves for some but those who care more about sound quality won’t be disappointed with the CX earphones.

Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds €129 Harvey Norman