Kerry entrepreneur matching fashion to artificial intelligence

A Kerry entrepreneur is combining artificial intelligence and her work as a stylist to create an intelligent fashion search engine.
Shauna Cashell has launched stylesearch.ie, designed to "make shopping easy" and help its visitors to make fashion choices and spend their time and money wisely. The site shows the best fashion choices for different sizes, occasions and budgets, across a range of brands.
Winner of ‘Best Fashion Styling Consultancy 2021’ at the Irish Enterprise Awards, Ms Cashell is also an alumni of the Enterprise Ireland New Frontiers programme and recently completed the Enterprise Ireland Going for Growth programme.
“Over the past four years, I have styled hundreds of women for their workwear wardrobes, special occasions and important events. I have noticed that today we are overwhelmed with choice when shopping online and more and more people experience ‘choice paralysis’ due to too many options,” Ms Cashell said.
Originally operating under the name of 925style.ie, Ms Cashell launched Ireland’s first online personal styling service back in April 2018. It includes a free body shape calculator, which tells users exactly what body shape they are.
There are also ‘paid for’ services, including a subscription service with monthly handpicked, curated collections of the best fashion online and body shape style guides.