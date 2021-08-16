Kerry entrepreneur matching fashion to artificial intelligence

Website includes a body shape calculator, which tells users exactly what body shape they are
Kerry entrepreneur matching fashion to artificial intelligence

Shauna Cashell launched stylesearch.ie, an intelligent fashion search engine.

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 12:55
Alan Healy

A Kerry entrepreneur is combining artificial intelligence and her work as a stylist to create an intelligent fashion search engine.

Shauna Cashell has launched stylesearch.ie, designed to "make shopping easy" and help its visitors to make fashion choices and spend their time and money wisely. The site shows the best fashion choices for different sizes, occasions and budgets, across a range of brands.

Winner of ‘Best Fashion Styling Consultancy 2021’ at the Irish Enterprise Awards, Ms Cashell is also an alumni of the Enterprise Ireland New Frontiers programme and recently completed the Enterprise Ireland Going for Growth programme.

“Over the past four years, I have styled hundreds of women for their workwear wardrobes, special occasions and important events. I have noticed that today we are overwhelmed with choice when shopping online and more and more people experience ‘choice paralysis’ due to too many options,” Ms Cashell said.

I spotted an opportunity to educate and help women balance their body shape and proportions with clothes that flatter and enhance their beautiful shapes, and this has been integral to the development of stylesearch.ie.” 

Originally operating under the name of 925style.ie, Ms Cashell launched Ireland’s first online personal styling service back in April 2018. It includes a free body shape calculator, which tells users exactly what body shape they are. 

There are also ‘paid for’ services, including a subscription service with monthly handpicked, curated collections of the best fashion online and body shape style guides.

Read More

M&S adds more clothing brands to sell online    

More in this section

WhatsApp to allow chat history transfers between Android and iOS WhatsApp to allow chat history transfers between Android and iOS
Instagram launches Limits tool to restrict unwanted interactions Instagram launches Limits tool to restrict unwanted interactions
New Instagram privacy tools Instagram launches Limits tool to protect users from abuse
munster business
Kerry entrepreneur matching fashion to artificial intelligence

Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn posts profit surge but cautions over rise in Covid cases in Asia       

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices