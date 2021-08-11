Samsung unpacks a host of new products for summer 2021

Samsung launched its flagship foldable smartphones at its virtual Unpacked event on Wednesday, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. The original Galaxy Z Fold felt very much like a proof of concept and was not without issues. Samsung hopes its third generation of Fold and Flip phones are category-defining devices that incorporate key improvements. Samsung says their foldable users have asked them to be durable with more optimised foldable experiences than ever before.

Galaxy Z Fold3

The Galaxy Z Fold3 features an undisrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display. The latter was made possible thanks to a new 4MP under-display camera.

While many said it wasn’t possible due to the durability of a folding display, the Fold3 now features S Pen support. This could be a game-changer for S Pen fans who can now take advantage of the large screen.

On Galaxy Z Fold3’s expansive main screen, it’s easier than ever for users to jot down notes during a video call or check off a to-do list while reading emails. S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold3 comes in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro, both featuring a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect the main screen for peace of mind. This is Samsung’s best S Pen experience yet, with even lower latency for true-to-life composition, ensuring that notetaking and sending messages is seamless and intuitive. Customers can also claim a complimentary S Pen with any purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold320, with a courtesy Note Pack.

“We are proud pioneers of the foldable smartphone category and continue building on our legacy of innovation to shape the future of this industry,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President UK & Ireland, Samsung Electronics. “With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, we are evolving our Galaxy Z Series portfolio with two devices built for the varying demands of today’s fast-paced world. For the first time, our much-loved S Pen is coming to the Galaxy Z Series with the Galaxy Z Fold3, while the Galaxy Z Flip3 is equipped with more power than ever before. Alongside new additions to our best-in-class ecosystem, the Galaxy Z Series provides our customers with the ultimate choice of foldable technology that will turn the industry on its head and set the precedence for the next era of smartphones.”

Built to last

The question of durability was brought into question on the original Fold but the Z Fold2 addressed most of these design flaws. The Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 not only improves on this but brings it to the next level by introducing IPX8 water resistance, so users no longer have to worry when caught in the rain. Both devices are also built with new armour aluminium — the strongest aluminium ever used on a smartphone — along with the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches and accidental drops. In addition, both devices include a new protective film made of stretchable PET and optimised display panel layers, resulting in a main screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices.

Productivity and entertainment

Productivity seekers will also enjoy enhanced Flex mode features, which let you do more at once — such as join a video call hands-free on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom. And now, users can create a shortcut and re-open apps in the same way later thanks to enhanced App Pair, plus they can use the new Taskbar to quickly switch between apps without returning to the Home screen.

Galaxy Z Fold3 is built with a new design that is sleeker, thinner, and lighter for even better portability than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. It comes with a choice of three timeless colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. Photo Samsung.

The re-designed Cover Screen is now four times larger than its predecessor, making it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open the device.

The Z Flip3 is packed with some of our latest camera features, users can take even more selfies hands-free with Flex mode, or they can keep the device folded and capture ultra-crisp selfies — and now, even a video — right from the Cover Screen using enhanced Quick Shot by double-clicking the power key. Plus, scrolling and sharing is super smooth, thanks to Galaxy Z Flip3’s new 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Joining the Samsung Galaxy Z Series is Galaxy Buds2 — designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day.

Samsung says the dynamic two-way speakers deliver crisp, clear high notes and a deep bass, while the Active Noise Cancellation helps block out unwanted noise.

Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung’s smallest and lightest wireless earbuds yet. Choose from four contemporary colours — Graphite, White, Olive and Lavender.

Availability & Pre-Order

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 and Buds2 will be available for pre-order beginning 11th August 2021. Devices will go on sale 27th August 2021 in a range of stunning colours via Samsung.com/ie, Vodafone, Three, Eir, Harvey Norman, Virgin, Power City and DID Electrical.

Pricing

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 €1,899 RRP

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 for €1099 RRP.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 €159 RRP

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Photo Samsung.

They are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, built jointly with Google, and are equipped with One UI Watch, Samsung’s user interface. The Galaxy Watch4 series is bolstered with advanced hardware performance and delivers a more seamless and connected user experience than ever before. These new devices have also been completely redesigned to provide consumers with the best tools to manage their wellness.

“The last year has seen a significant rise in the number of consumers using wearables to track their health and fitness,” said Teg Dosanjh, Director of Connected Services and Technology, Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland. “As we gradually return to a more normal way of life, we understand our customers want more from their smartwatches, inspiring the upgrades we have made with the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. From our innovative BioActive Sensor to our brand-new Wear OS – developed in partnership with Google – the Galaxy Watch4 series is built to give our customers a deeper, more helpful understanding of their overall wellbeing.”

Health and wellness features

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s ground-breaking BioActive Sensor, which boasts a smaller and more compact design that doesn’t detract from measurement accuracy. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level and, for the first time, calculate their body composition. Our all-new Body Composition measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage. Now, you can easily check your body composition from your wrist with just two fingers. In about 15 seconds, your watch’s sensor will capture 2,400 data points.

You can have up to 40 hours of battery life. And when you need more juice quickly, 30 minutes of charging provides up to 10 hours of battery.

Availability and Pre-Order

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order from August 11.

Devices will go on-sale August 27 in a range of stunning colours via Samsung.com/ie and select partners.

Pricing

Galaxy Watch4

40mm (Bluetooth): €279

44mm (Bluetooth): €309

Galaxy Watch4 Classic

42mm (Bluetooth): €379

46mm (Bluetooth): €409