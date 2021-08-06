Huawei revenue drops 29% as its consumer growth engine stutters

Huawei is trying to pivot towards software and business areas not at risk of US pressure
Former US President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of US origin

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies saw its revenue drop by almost a third in the first half of 2021, with U.S. sanctions hobbling its once-dominant handset business and new business areas still in their early stages.

The company generated revenue of €42bn. The biggest drop came from Huawei's consumer business group, which includes handsets, where revenue fell 47% to €17.7bn.

It eked out a 0.6 percentage point rise in its net profit margin to 9.8%, largely due to efficiency improvements, a company spokesman said.

In 2019 former US President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of US origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

The sanctions hobbled Huawei's handset business, with Huawei dropping out the top five vendors in China for the first time in more than seven years this year, shipping 6.4 million units, according to consultancy Canalys.

That compares with 27.4 million handsets shipped in China in Q2 2020, excluding shipments of Honor budget handsets. Huawei sold the brand in November.

Huawei is trying to pivot towards software and business areas not at risk of US pressure, according to an internal memo from founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei shared with Reuters in May.

"We've set our strategic goals for the next five years," said Eric Xu, Huawei's rotating chairman, in a statement announcing the results. "Our aim is to survive, and to do so sustainably."

Reuters

