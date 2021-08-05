Sony reveals it has sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles

The PlayStation 5 has surpassed 10 million units sold, Sony has revealed, making it the fastest-selling console in the company’s history.

The gaming giant said the console, which was released in November 2020, continues to outpace sales of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

The record-breaking sales come despite ongoing issues with supply because of a global computer chip shortage linked to the pandemic.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) president and chief executive Jim Ryan said the company was determined to improve console availability.

“While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply,” he said.

“I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

Sony has also confirmed sales figures for some of its biggest PS5-exclusive games.

The firm said Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold more than 6.5 million copies since releasing alongside the PS5 last November, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold more than 1.1 million copies since its release in June, and Returnal has sold 560,000 copies since its release at the end of April.