Zoom to pay €71.6m over privacy breaches at start of pandemic

Zoom to pay €71.6m over privacy breaches at start of pandemic

(Ben Jackson/Sophie Austin/PA)

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 21:23
Michael Liedtke, Associated Press

Zoom will pay 85 million dollars (€71.6 million) to settle a lawsuit alleging that weak privacy controls opened too many peepholes into the personal information of users and that it was too easy for outsiders to disrupt video meetings during the early stages of the pandemic.

The proposed agreement must still be approved by US District Judge Lucy Koh. A hearing on the settlement is scheduled for October 21 in San Jose, California.

Millions of people in the US who have used Zoom since March 31 2020 could be eligible for a slice of the settlement that was reached over the weekend.

The payment amounts are expected to average 34 or 35 dollars for those who subscribed to Zoom’s paid version, and 11 or 12 dollars for the overwhelming majority who used the free version, based on estimates in court documents.

Zoom was dogged by security issues early last year after stay-at-home orders transformed the company’s videoconferencing service from a niche product into a cultural phenomenon.

Almost overnight it became the go-to venue for business meetings, schools, social gatherings and, in a deadly global pandemic, funerals.

The lawsuit alleged that the Silicon Valley company violated the trust of millions of people by sharing the personal information of users with platforms like Facebook, Google and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

The case, which consolidated 14 different lawsuits filed since March 2020, also targeted the disruptive practice of “Zoombombing” — a term coined to describe hackers who broke into videoconferencing meetings being held by others.

The company in a prepared statement said it acted quickly to tighten security after reports of Zoombombing began to surface.

“We are proud of the advancements we have made to our platform, and look forward to continuing to innovate with privacy and security at the forefront,” Zoom said on Monday.

The company did not acknowledge any wrongdoing in the settlement.

Security concerns did not prevent Zoom from permeating the daily lives of millions during the pandemic.

Zoom’s annual revenue quadrupled last year to nearly 2.7 billion dollars (€2.3 billion) and it ended April with 497,000 customers that employed at least 10 workers and subscribed to the premium version of its service, up from 81,900 before the pandemic hit the US.

The lawyers who pursued the case are seeking 21.25 million dollars (€17.9 million), or 25% of the 85 million dollar settlement fund.

Read More

Twitter's Dorsey leads €24bn buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

More in this section

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas Twitter's Dorsey leads €24bn buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
Social media apps TikTok to open cybersecurity centre in Ireland
Revamped Nokia 6310 among trio of more durable phones announced Revamped Nokia 6310 among trio of more durable phones announced
zoomdigitalplace: international
Zoom to pay €71.6m over privacy breaches at start of pandemic

Google reveals Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones with new camera bar

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices