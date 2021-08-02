Twitter's Dorsey leads €24bn buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

Square, the payments firm of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, will purchase buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay for $29bn (€24.4bn), creating a global transactions giant through its biggest-ever acquisition.

The takeover, also the biggest buyout of an Australian firm, underscores the popularity of a business model that has upended consumer credit by charging merchants a fee to offer small point-of-sale loans which their shoppers repay in interest-free instalments, bypassing credit checks.