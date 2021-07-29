Take your vlogs to the next level with Sony ZV-E10

This week Sony announced the first Alpha series interchangeable lens vlog camera, the new ZV-E10. The new camera, which was created specifically for vlogging and vloggers, combines Sony's advanced imaging technology with broad usability and a custom-made feature set tailored to video creators.

Sony released the ZV-1 last year which was their first dedicated compact camera for vloggers so it makes perfect sense on the back of the success of that camera to release a new more professional-level camera that can take advantage of the massive range of over 60 Sony E-Mount lenses.

Sony ZV-E10.

Like most of their other APS-C mirrorless cameras, the ZV-E10 features a 24.2MP Exmor CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine to produce high-quality images with high sensitivity.

Additionally, the ZV-E10 includes the acclaimed vlogging-specific features favoured in the popular ZV-1 digital camera including “Background Defocus” that can smoothly switch between a blurred (bokeh) and sharp background, as well as the “Product Showcase Setting” mode that allows the camera to automatically shift focus from the subject’s face to an object being highlighted.

Sony ZV-E10 ports including a headphone jack.

The ZV-E10 includes several other easy-to-use functions that are specifically designed for vlogging, including a new mode button located on the top of the camera that allows creators to easily change between Still/Movie/Slow and Quick modes with just one touch. Sony makes these pro-grade features more accessible to those who may not be as au fait with advanced features on interchangeable lens cameras like the ZV-E10.

“With the introduction of Sony’s first interchangeable lens vlog camera, the ZV-E10, we are excited to meet the growing needs of today’s creators,” said Yann Salmon Legagneur, Director of Product Marketing, Digital Imaging, Sony Europe.

“The new ZV-E10 pairs the versatility and excellent image quality of a large-sensor interchangeable lens camera with user-friendly features that are specifically designed for vlogging, making it an ideal tool for video creators looking to transition to a more advanced setup.”

Designed for ease of use

Sony ZV-E10 top.

The ZV-E10 features a video-first design in a lightweight form factor (approx. 343g). Something essential for vloggers is a flip-out screen that allows creators to connect external mics on top of the camera. This simplifies setup while still allowing users to see the screen in selfie shooting mode and from high and low angles.

Video features include up to 4K recording as well as slow-motion with high picture quality (FHD 120p). Electronic image stabilisation with Active Mode is also available and delivers stable video recording even while walking and shooting hand-held.

However, there’s no in-body image stabilisation but many Sony and third-party E-Mount lenses do feature OIS. Further, the ZV-E10’s advanced AF (autofocus) technology provides fast, precise AF with excellent tracking performance, as well as high-quality audio for clear sound recording.

High quality audio

Sony’s leading technology, thanks to its internal Directional 3-Capsule Mic, enables the ZV-E10 to capture crystal clear sound recordings that accurately capture the speaker’s voice and the supplied wind screen to greatly reduce wind noise. For expanded audio options, the ZV-E10 includes a digital audio interface via Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe and a mic jack to connect an external mic. The inclusion of a headphone jack allows the user to connect headphones to accurately monitor sound recordings. Audio output timing can also be set for Live or Lip Sync.

Livestreaming

The ZV-E10 can also be used as a high-quality webcam or live streaming camera by simply connecting it to a PC or smartphone for increased mobility while streaming with no additional software needed.

Pricing and availability

The new ZV-E10 will be available later in August 2021 for an estimated retail price of €750.

A new kit featuring the ZV-E10 camera and E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS power zoom lens will also be available later in August 2021 (€850).