Revamped Nokia 6310 among trio of more durable phones announced

The Nokia 6310 has been revived as part of the latest range of mobile phones from the Finnish tech giant.

A modern version of the popular device, which was first released in 2001, has been unveiled alongside “life-proof” Nokia XR20 and C30 smartphones.

The new devices are the latest released by HMD Global, the Finnish technology firm that licenses the Nokia phone brand.

The revamped 6310 is the latest of a number of classic Nokia phones to be given an update and released as cheaper alternatives to modern smartphones in recent years, including the popular 3310 which was relaunched in 2017.

The new 6310 will come with a 2.8-inch screen, a single rear camera, battery life of up to 20 days and will be priced at around €60.

The new C30 houses the largest battery and screen seen in a Nokia device.

The 6.82-inch HD+ display is being introduced because of public demand for large-screen smartphones, Nokia said, but is supported by a 6000mAh battery, which the company said will enable the phone to run for up to three days on a single charge – significantly longer than most modern devices.

It will cost somewhere around €115 when it is released in September.

In an attempt to offer a more durable phone, Nokia also announced the XR20, which the firm said has been built to military grade, enabling it to survive extreme temperatures, up to an hour underwater and drops from as high as 1.8 metres.

The Nokia XR20 has been built to military-grade levels of durability. (HMD Global)

The screen is made using Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which the manufacturer says is more drop-proof and scratch-resistant than other smartphone glass.

It will start at approximately €470.

HMD Global boss Florian Seiche said the new devices offer long-lasting phones in different ways.

“We are tapping into consumer pain points around durability and longevity,” he said.

“We did a global trend report and found that 73% of consumers want to keep their phone for longer and would if their devices were maintained over time. At HMD, we are empowering people to avoid early device replacement and encouraging a more sustainable consumption through our longevity promises.

“We are delighted to announce the Nokia XR20 – a life-proof phone with our trademark sleek, Nordic design that we built for both consumers and enterprises.

“Today we also grow our refreshed X-series and C-series with two shining examples of what these ranges stand for. Our goal is to provide people with products they will love, trust and want to keep for longer.”