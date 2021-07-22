Alexa has all the answers for fans during Tokyo 2020 games

Alexa has learned new information about the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in preparation for one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.

Alexa will offer daily news summaries on Team Ireland and Paralympics Ireland's progress, including medal totals, during the Games.

Throughout July and August, as athletes and fans around the country prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and tomorrow's Opening Ceremony, Amazon's Alexa has been learning facts to provide users with quick and easy access to Ireland's news and achievements.

Following the Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, Alexa will give customers the low down on Team Ireland, and Paralympics Ireland athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games this year. When asking questions such as “Alexa, what’s the Olympics update?” or “Alexa, what’s the Paralympics update?” customers will hear an update every day throughout the Games, with the latest news from Tokyo.

Additionally, as the athletes compete in their chosen sports, fans will be able to follow along with the successes of the teams from Ireland by asking for updates such as “Alexa, what’s Paralympics Ireland’s update?” to hear a daily summary of the team’s progress.

Alexa’s new knowledge can help fans become an expert on the athletes competing in events from the comfort of their own homes. Customers can ask “Alexa, who is the athlete of the day?” to hear a short biography of a chosen athlete.

To stay up to speed on the medals table using just their voice, customers can also ask “Alexa, which country has the most gold medals?”, or ask for team-specific updates such as, “Alexa, what’s Team Ireland's medal count?."

Questions that customers can ask Alexa about the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games include: