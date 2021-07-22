Lanmodo Vast Pro camera provides confidence for night driving

A couple of years ago I reviewed a product, the Lanmodo Night Vision camera system which impressed me with how much it was able to assist nighttime driving. Their latest product, the Vast Pro Night Vision camera improves on the original and adds basic dashcam features into the mix for a more compelling purchase.

Design and hardware

Unlike most dashcams, the Vast Pro has a large 7.84-inch screen with a stretched 1920 x 1080p resolution. The screen can be mounted either on the windscreen or directly on the dash. I opted for the windscreen for my testing in a large van. Thanks to the large display, you can place it anywhere and the IPS display has excellent viewing angles.

The mounting bracket for the dash is fairly basic with a pad that has preinstalled sticky padding on the base. The Vast Pro mounts onto the base with a single screw and the installation only takes minutes and Lanmodo even supplies the screwdriver.

The top of the display (if you mount it on the dash) has several buttons to navigate the menu system of the camera — a touchscreen interface would have been nice but there’s not much need to access this too often. If you mount it on the windscreen the buttons will be on the bottom of the unit.

The front of the screen has a large camera and lens. Unfortunately, this is in a fixed position and can’t be angled or turned to point in a slightly different direction to the screen on the front.

Inside the box, you’ll also find two options to power the Vast Pro. The first is the standard cigarette lighter power adaptor and the second is the OBD adaptor which is a 16-pin connection usually used for engine management diagnostics but the Vast Pro is only it to supply power (12v only not 24v). The OBD adaptor is necessary for vehicles that don’t come with a cigarette lighter socket.

The cameras

The camera’s 5MP camera sports a Sony CMOS sensor and an IPS 7.84-inch screen. My review unit came with a 128GB microSD card, a microSD card reader and you can add a rearview camera to the system as an optional extra. Without the latter, the microSD card can record up to 28 hours, or 14 hours if the rear camera is used.

If you purchased the rearview camera system, you will also receive a rearview camera connecting cable in addition to the camera.

The back camera has a field of vision of 170 degrees and can record objects up to 20 meters distant.

Seeing in the dark

The Vast Pro is pretty special as a dashcam thanks to its low-light imaging technology that Lanmodo claim provides up to 300 metres of visibility in front of you, even in almost total darkness. It has a 45-degree field of view from its 1080p camera.

The Vast Pro does an incredible job of capturing details in areas other dashcams — and my eyesight — struggle to see. I could see much further down the road on the screen than I could with my naked eyes. In particular, shadow areas look visible and there’s more clarity to the image. This is great for recorded video footage at night but can also be of assistance when trying to find your way in the middle of nowhere late at night.

On the downside, I did notice some blooming of bright oncoming lights and flaring on street lights when it was raining. This doesn’t distract too much from the overall image quality and other dashcams suffer from the same fate.

Also, there’s no GPS information including speed and location saved into the captured video file which might be a dealbreaker for some.

Setup and use

To use the camera, insert the micro SD card, connect the Vast Pro to the car's power outlet, and switch it on using the power button.

The menu button may be used to access settings, and the up and down buttons can be used to change them. You can record audio and video, and choose between 1.3 and 5 minutes for the loop recording time. The camera's brightness can be adjusted, as well as the sensor's sensitivity.

You can flip the screen upside down in the system setting if you install it on the window as well as change the system time, country, and format the micro SD card.

There’s also a parking monitor that starts recording when it detects a sudden impact on the built-in g-sensor as long as you have continuous power to the Vast Pro.

Verdict

The Lanmodo Vast Pro is a night vision camera that can enhance visibility at night. It’s not designed to be looked at all of the time and I’d advise setting the screen brightness to its lowest setting to ensure it doesn’t become a distraction. It does what it says on the tin and does it exceptionally well. The dashcam features are a bonus although there are better, dedicated dashcams out there with more features but none that can capture night video as well as the Vast Pro. See Lanmodo.com for more.