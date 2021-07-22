Klipsch T5 II true wireless sport earphones are built to last

The Klipsch T5II true wireless sport earphones are designed for the outdoor adventurer who demands the ultimate in durability and robustness. I’ve been checking them out for the last few weeks and have been impressed by their features, sound quality and ruggedness.

Design

The T5 II Sport is relatively unique in the world of earphones in part thanks to buds that are IP67 dust and waterproof. What makes them stand out among the myriad of buds is that the case is also fully IP67 proof for a truly weather-proof choice for those who need buds that they can put through the rigours of extreme sports or just another typical day in Ireland.

The case is unusual, featuring a clasp that locks the case tight to ensure there’s no chance of it opening accidentally. Also, the lid closes down tightly on the case which has a rubber seal to ensure there’s no chance of water getting in. There’s an outer case that completely seals in an inner case. The outer case doesn't have any ports — instead, the USB-C charging port is on the inside of the case.

On the opposite side of the locking clasp is a black lanyard with gold stripes sewn throughout to match the rest of the case. This same style of braiding is also found on the supplied USB-C to USB-C charging cable — it also comes with a USB-C to USB-A adaptor which is a nice touch.

The buds have the Klipsch logo in silver on the outside (on my black review model). They come with removable ear hooks to ensure they stay in your ears as well as changeable ear tips.

Seal of approval

The charging case not only has a rubber seal under the lid with a tight lock, but it also features an innovative translucent cover inside the lid which is perforated. Inside the lid is silica gel crystals that absorb moisture and when you shake the case, it sounds like maracas.

If you regularly put wet buds back in the case, the gel will extract the moisture from them. However, they will lose their moisture-absorbing power, requiring a 30-second stint in the microwave to rejuvenate them. Eventually, they will need to be replaced but of course, this will totally depend on your usage and it’s good practice to make sure you dry the buds before placing them in the case.

Comfort, fit and controls

You get three sizes of ear hooks — the default sized worked great for me. You also get six oval-shaped ear tips that are colour matched in pairs which is a great help when you're trying to match tips that look similar in size. Again, the medium size fitted perfectly in my ears providing a good seal and a secure fit.

The control system covers all the basic playback and sound modes. Transparency mode is enabled or disabled with a single tap on the left earpiece, while playback is controlled with a single tap on the right. A long push on the left lowers or raises volume during playback, while a double press on the left navigates backwards a track or skips forward on the right.

When on a call, a single tap on the right ear answers it, a double-tap ends it, and a double-tap on the left ear mutes the mic. A double-tap summons your mobile device's voice assistant when no call is in process.

Sound quality

The T5 II Sport comes with some impressive specifications including 5mm dynamic drivers capable of a frequency response of 10Hz to 19kHz (standard is usually, 20Hz to 20Hz). All the typical audio codecs are present including the compatible SBC and AAC but additionally, there’s also support for aptX via Bluetooth 5.0.

To help tweak the sound signature to your liking you can use the five-band equaliser found in the Klipsch Connect app. The app allows you to change the amount of transparency sound you can hear via a slider from low to high when enabled. You can also update the firmware and check the battery level for each bud but not the charging case.

Unfortunately, there’s no option to change the control settings here. The EQ does have six presets and the ability to create a custom profile which made all the difference to my enjoyment of the sound.

The bass feels natural and realistic to me based on the broad range of music I listened to while streaming from Qobuz. The bass was well controlled on tracks with heavy bass while not distorting even at high volumes. I didn’t hear bass being emphasised on tracks where it wasn’t there like I would on lesser quality earphones.

The mid-range is the way I like it, crisp and well defined and the highs are not harsh. Vocals are a little subdued but the overall sound signature is nicely balanced and I found I only needed to tweak the EQ a little.

Callers said they could hear me crystal clear but with transparency mode enabled my voice sounded like I was in a cave.

Verdict

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport offers exceptional quality in build, sound and features for those requiring the ultimate outdoor earphones that you can take with you literally anywhere, regardless of the weather. They’re comfortable and secure with practical controls that are easy to use. The battery life is also excellent with up to eight hours for the earphones and an additional 24 hours from the case. The only feature missing is ANC but I don’t think that’s something you’ll miss while out and about on your travels.

Available from hifihut.ie €239